"I'm sorry he's not staying at Bayern Munich. It pains me to see him leave," Basler told 'Doppelpass' on Sport1. The 57-year-old believes Goretzka would still enhance the German record champions, so he urged manager Vincent Kompany to start the 31-year-old in Tuesday's clash with Paris Saint-Germain.
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"Absurd": A former player is baffled by FC Bayern Munich's decision and is urging Vincent Kompany to act against PSG
Basler cannot understand why Goretzka's teammate Aleksandar Pavlovic was preferred in the holding midfield role as early as the first leg against the French side. In his view, Goretzka is "the more reliable" option and should therefore start in the second leg. He also labelled it "nonsense" that Munich would allow the midfielder to leave on a free transfer rather than extend his expiring contract. "I find that incomprehensible. He has all the right qualities, both defensively and offensively. That's why I can't understand why they're letting him go," the 57-year-old railed against his former club.
Basler's view of Goretzka has not always been so rosy: during a 2018 Doppelpass segment he questioned whether the midfielder could establish himself at Säbener Straße after his move from FC Schalke 04. Goretzka recently recalled a bet he made with coaching legend Peter Neururer in an interview with the club magazine 51.
Basler later changed his view and even apologised to Goretzka, explaining: "I can't remember that anymore, but I'm allowed to be wrong once in ten years. I made that statement at the time and believed that the move from Schalke to Bayern was simply too big a step. It's brilliant that he's ultimately developed so well."
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Kimmich on Goretzka's departure: "Very emotional."
Alongside Basler, long-time teammate Joshua Kimmich also reflected on Goretzka's departure with evident emotion. "You can tell, of course, that he's realising his time here is almost up. It's very emotional for everyone—including me. We've played together for a long time. That's a significant chunk when you consider a professional career of ten to 15 years, and you spend eight of them at Bayern Munich. It's intense," Kimmich explained after the 3-3 (1-2) draw with 1. FC Heidenheim, where Goretzka scored twice.
Sporting director Max Eberl added: "Leon? Brilliant. When we told him 18 months ago that it would be tough, he still delivered. Last summer, when we said it might be difficult again, he fought his way back." And even in the winter, when FC Bayern told him they would not be renewing his expiring contract, Goretzka decided to stay in Munich. "He had a good nose for it," said Eberl.
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Goretzka is leaving FC Bayern Munich on a free transfer.
Bayern announced at the end of January that they would not be extending the contract of the 69-time international, which was due to run until the end of June 2026. Goretzka will therefore leave the German record champions on a free transfer at the end of the season after eight years with the club. AC Milan and Atlético Madrid are rumoured to be potential new employers.
The 31-year-old joined Bayern from Schalke 04 in 2018 and has since made 309 appearances across all competitions. Under Kompany, he has often been only third in the central midfield pecking order behind Kimmich and Pavlovic this season, yet he still managed 45 appearances, scoring five goals and providing four assists.