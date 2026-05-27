"After the match against Bayern Munich, he wrote to me, saying he was very proud of me," the Turkish international told TRT Sport. "I was absolutely delighted to receive the message. May God smooth his path. I think he's a truly great manager."
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"A truly great manager": Real Madrid's star midfielder received a special message from former manager Xabi Alonso after the loss to FC Bayern
That clash with Bayern proved challenging for Güler personally. After Munich's 2–1 first-leg win in the Champions League quarter-final, the sides served up a fiercely contested return fixture in Munich, which FC Bayern edged 4–3.
Güler, a former Fenerbahce man, struck first, catching Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer cold shortly after kick-off to put the visitors ahead. Just under half an hour later he curled in a free-kick to make it 1-2.
In a frenzied finale, his teammate Eduardo Camavinga was controversially sent off, and Bayern eventually reached the semi-finals through late goals from Luis Diaz (88') and Michael Olise (90'+3). Güler then lost his temper after the final whistle. As he made his way to the tunnel, he became involved in a scuffle and a verbal exchange with officials from referee Slavko Vincic's team (46, Slovenia) and was shown a second yellow card.
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Güler on Alonso: "We really had a great relationship"
Güler's memories of working with Alonso were far more positive than those of the match at the Allianz Arena. "We really had a great relationship. I felt as though he'd handed me the keys. That's exactly what I was looking for, really."
The former Leverkusen coach spent only about six months at the Bernabéu before his dismissal in January, and several stars reportedly chafed at his demanding tactical sessions.
Güler was clearly not among them: "When he asks you into his office and explains something tactically, it's hard not to be convinced." He added: "He was someone who probably woke up every day thinking about how he could make a player better, how he could communicate with him."
Güler was one of Real's early-season success stories, anchoring the midfield. "Arda needs to stay close to the ball. The more touches he gets, the better he and the team perform," Alonso explained during last summer's Club World Cup. Güler agreed: "Before my first start, he told me in the morning, 'I want you to have the ball more often than anyone to your right.' When you hear that, you're sold."
Güler has expressed his support for Alonso at Chelsea.
After Alonso's exit, former Spain full-back Álvaro Arbeola (43) briefly took thereins at Real, yet he could not stop the club from going a second straight season without silverware. He is now stepping aside, and all signs point to José Mourinho (63, Benfica) returning to coach Güler and the rest of the squad.
Meanwhile, Alonso has joined Chelsea FC in the Premier League, and Güler is confident he will thrive there: "I hope everything goes well for him. Of course, we'll keep messaging each other."
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Arda Güler's performance statistics for Real Madrid in the 2025/26 season
Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 51 6 14 2 1