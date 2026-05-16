A tragedy for Baumann and a total loss of credibility: Julian Nagelsmann's handling of Manuel Neuer's potential return to the DFB has become a communications disaster

The whole affair could have been easily prevented by Nagelsmann.

According to Manuel, he and the national team manager were in contact, so when discussions about a possible return for Neuer flared up months ago, Nagelsmann should have called the keeper in for a frank talk and, so to speak, put the pressure on. Nagelsmann should have forced Neuer to decide sooner about his future in the DFB squad. Instead, he let himself be strung along, and now he is bowing to intense public pressure.

On the pitch, the numbers do not unequivocally favour Neuer. While the 40-year-old's vast experience can be invaluable at a tournament, Baumann's season was hardly inferior to the FCB captain's. Neuer's outstanding first-leg display against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final is offset by a rise in high-profile errors.

With the World Cup only weeks away, the squad should be focusing solely on the tournament, yet this avoidable distraction continues to hog the headlines. And it is unlikely to fade soon: no matter who starts in goal, the next slip-up will spark another fundamental debate.