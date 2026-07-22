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A Survival Guide to "Post-World Cup Depression": An Opportunity for Fans of Mohamed Salah, Lionel Messi's Journey Continues, and a Major Tournament About to Kick Off

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The answer to the biggest question right now..

"What are we going to do?!" That's the question echoing among football fans now the 2026 World Cup is over. A month of relentless action has left a huge void, and the nearest domestic league is still roughly a month away.

One group has coined a slogan for it: "post-World Cup depression". Nobody means the clinical kind. This is that fleeting emptiness that creeps in after a run of packed, unmissable events. And what matters more to a football lover than the World Cup?!

We're here to bid that feeling farewell. A whole list of sporting events can keep you busy until the European leagues return. Spain kicks things off on 15 August, but the Saudi Roshn League gets going even sooner, on 13 August.

So how do you fill the days until 13 August? Let me run you through the sporting events waiting for us over the coming days.


  • FBL-EUR-C1-ARSENAL-ATLETICOAFP

    UAE Cup

    That's when clubs cram in several friendlies before the new season (2026-27) kicks off. But Arsenal stage a special tournament every year, and this one is worth following: they go into it as English Premier League champions.

    Arsenal host Germany's Borussia Dortmund on 9 August at four o'clock in the afternoon Mecca and Cairo time, as part of the 2026 Emirates Cup.


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  • Mohamed SalahGetty Images

    European Qualifiers... an Opportunity for Mohamed Salah

    You might not care much for the qualifying rounds of the Champions League and the Europa League. The teams at that stage rarely set the pulse racing.

    The 2026 picture looks a little different, though, and Europa League qualifying is worth a watch if you follow Egyptian star Mohamed Salah.

    Besiktas, the club on the verge of signing the Egyptian Pharaoh this summer, are in the Europa League qualifiers. They face Denmark's Midtjylland tomorrow, Thursday, at nine o'clock in the evening, Mecca and Cairo time, in the first leg of the second round.

    Here's your chance to get a look at the Turkish side and the squad Mo may line up alongside next season (2026-27).


  • paris⒞Getty Images

    European Super Cup

    Staying with European football, the first official "major" match arrives on 12 August: the Super Cup.

    Paris Saint-Germain, the Champions League winners, face Aston Villa, the Europa League winners, in this year's showpiece.


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    Lionel Messi: Inter Miami's Journey Continues

    Do you want to know how Lionel Messi will return to the pitch after losing the 2026 World Cup? Well, his Major League Soccer campaign continues!

    Inter Miami have a date with Chicago in the early hours of tomorrow morning, Thursday, Makkah time. Montreal follow on 26 July, then Columbus on 2 August.

    Miami have not confirmed an official date for the Argentine star's return, but Leo refused to head back to Argentina and chose to stay in the United States after losing the final to Spain (1-0). Some press reports claim his comeback will not be delayed beyond the start of August.

  • Muhannad Shanqeeti Abdulrahman Al Oboud IttihadGetty

    Asian Elite Qualifiers.. Al-Ittihad and Al-Jazira

    At the Asian level, there are the qualifiers for the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite, in which the Arab trio of Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia, Al-Jazira of the UAE and Al-Hussein of Jordan are taking part.

    Al-Ittihad and Al-Jazira meet each other, while Al-Hussein face Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor on 11 August.


  • A major tournament about to kick off... the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations

    Women's football takes centre stage as the only arena hosting a major combined tournament during this period.

    The Women's African tournament runs from 26 July until 16 August.

    Three Arab nations feature: hosts Morocco, Egypt and Algeria.


  • mourinhoGetty Images

    For film lovers.. the José Mourinho documentary

    Before we close the chapter on football and move on to other sports, let us round off this section with a film about one of management's true legends: the Portuguese Jose Mourinho.

    Netflix will air the documentary about "The Special One" on 11 August. Three parts cover his private life and his career in football.


  • Tennis .. The Men's Masters Tournaments

    If you are a tennis fan, the current break in football coincides with the men's Masters tournaments..

    The Canadian Masters runs from 2 to 13 August.

    Cincinnati then takes over, staging its own Masters from 13 to 23 August.


  • Formula 1

    Next up on the speed calendar: the Hungarian Grand Prix. The race runs over five stages, with three free practice sessions, qualifying and the final race spread across 24 to 26 July.


  • Athletics.. European Championship

    Athletics fans, take note. Birmingham hosts the European Athletics Championships from 10 to 16 August.


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