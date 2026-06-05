FC Bologna's press office has been taken by surprise in recent days. Normally, the club's social-media posts rarely attract more than 100 comments, yet one particular announcement has gone viral. Domenico Tedesco is set to become the Rossoblu's new head coach; the 40-year-old has signed a contract until 2028, with an option to extend for a further year.
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A successful spell is coming back to haunt him! Why Domenico Tedesco enjoys an undeserved reputation in Germany
There are currently more than 1,200 comments on X, and a quick scan shows that virtually every one comes from a Fenerbahce fan. Tedesco was sacked by the Istanbul club at the end of April in a shock move after the team's second league defeat.
The club's passionate support was sent into a frenzy, prompting President Sadettin Saran to announce just one day later that he would not stand for re-election at the weekend's ballot. The bond between Tedesco and the Fener faithful was also evident offline, at two airports.
The scenes resembled a siege: chaos erupted both when he departed the Turkish capital and upon his arrival in Stuttgart. Supporters said goodbye in tears, and he could only reach his exit with help from police and security.
Tedesco remained unbeaten in his first 22 games in charge of Fenerbahce.
Viewed objectively, the traditionally passionate supporters reacted strongly. After all, Tedesco had restored success to Fener, even if it did not yet bring silverware. His record on the Bosphorus remains impressive.
On Matchday 5 of the Süper Lig, he took charge of a squad assembled at the behest of star coach José Mourinho. Tedesco remained unbeaten in his first 22 league games and, in January, delivered the Super Cup to Kadiköy for the first time in 11 years. Until his departure, the club also harboured hopes of a first league title in 12 years.
That run is even more impressive when you consider the disruptions he faced. Just 13 days after arriving, the president who had hired him, Ali Koc, was replaced by Saran. In early December, captain Mert Hakan Yandas was remanded in custody following the betting scandal that had emerged in the autumn. On top of that, Fener were hit by a spate of injuries that sidelined more than half a dozen players.
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Guendouzi drew parallels between Tedesco and Emery.
Five difficult days proved decisive for the club's hierarchy, prompting them to sack the popular coach without warning. The team first exited the cup in the quarter-finals after extra time against Konyaspor, then surrendered the league title with a 3-0 derby defeat to eventual champions Galatasaray.
Tedesco was taken by surprise: "We had only just been discussing an early contract extension," he told dpa. "Now, after just our second league defeat of the season, we're parting ways. It shows how fast football moves. When I arrived, the plan was to build something sustainable together; we wanted to do things a little differently from the past."
Matteo Guendouzi, the former Hertha player who had joined the club only in January, praised Tedesco after his departure, having previously compared him to Unai Emery: "Thank you for everything you've done for me, Coach. It was a privilege to work with such a great manager and a great person."
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Tedesco's reputation abroad differs markedly from his standing in Germany.
Despite spending only seven months in charge, Tedesco followed three other coaches at Fenerbahe by departing despite posting a points-per-game average of at least 2.0. José Mourinho (2.02), Ismail Kartal (2.4) and Jorge Jesus (2.23) had suffered the same fate. Tedesco won 26 of his 45 competitive matches with Fener, losing only seven. That 2.0 points-per-game average is the best of his six coaching spells to date.
He wasted little time before accepting his seventh coaching job, this time with Bologna in his fifth different country, and has never allowed himself more than seven months away from the touchline. Yet he has still to complete a second season anywhere.
Tedesco's issue, if it can be called that, is that he enjoys a far better reputation abroad than he does at home in Germany. There, his time at FC Schalke 04 (July 2017 to March 2019) still counts against him, even though he finished runners-up in the league and reached the Champions League last 16.
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Tedesco is still revered as a legend in Aue today
Back then, unlike at his later clubs, Tedesco's side adopted a decidedly pragmatic style of play. Critics often derided it as "the ugliest football ever played by a team in second place in the table". Yet observers overlooked a key stop in the Italian-born coach's career before he arrived in Gelsenkirchen.
Tedesco had taken his first professional job less than four months earlier, at 31, with a second-division side mired near the bottom and under immediate relegation threat. Within months he had turned around Erzgebirge Aue's fortunes, picking up 1.82 points per game over eleven matches and keeping the club up. That feat still earns him legend status at Wismut.
After Schalke, he moved to Spartak Moscow, where the coronavirus pandemic cut short his stay after 20 months despite the club's desire to keep him. He then joined RB Leipzig. In his first season there, Tedesco won the DFB-Pokal, the club's first major title, and reached the Europa League semi-finals. When he turned down an early contract extension, he was shown the door after just five Bundesliga matchdays.
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Tedesco had also received enquiries from England and Germany.
Then there's Belgium. Tedesco was appointed national coach in 2023. In only his second game in charge, he guided the Red Devils to their first win over Germany in 69 years, and it took 16 months for them to taste defeat under his management. Their Euro 2024 performances were uninspiring, yet they exited only on a narrow margin: an own goal in the 85th minute against favourites France in the round of 16.
Such results have left many wondering why Tedesco's reputation in Germany remains so mixed. Outside the country, the contrast could not be clearer. Italian outlets have hailed him as the perfect fit for Bologna, praising his attacking football, high pressing, ball possession and tactical adaptability.
SPOX reports that he had also received approaches from England and Germany, but Tedesco has long harboured a dream of working in his parents' homeland. SSC Napoli and Atalanta Bergamo had previously shown interest in him.
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Bologna's Sartori had been pursuing Tedesco for some time.
Giovanni Sartori has finally secured Tedesco's services. The 69-year-old has been Bologna's technical director since 2022, after filling the same role in Bergamo for nearly eight years. He has maintained contact with Tedesco for years, and they reconnected even before the coach's dismissal in Istanbul.
After a turbulent spell at Fener, Bologna's calm, supportive environment should suit him well. Founded in 1909, the club has a proud tradition and has recently made exceptional progress. In 2024, they qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 60 years, and a year later, their sensational victory in the Coppa Italia ended a 51-year title drought.
Tedesco's challenge will be significant: predecessor Vincenzo Italiano had just steered the club to a respectable eighth-place finish, narrowly missing out on European qualification.
It is not yet clear who Tedesco will face in his debut. Some Fenerbahce supporters, still stinging from his departure, have taken to social media to suggest that the two clubs meet for a friendly—a gesture that might satisfy their sense of unfinished business.