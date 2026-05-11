A steady drip of behind-the-scenes revelations exposed intrigues, egos clashing, angry outbursts, hurt pride and even fistfights. At Bayern Munich in the 1990s, such scenes were part of everyday life, with polarising figures like Lothar Matthäus, Jürgen Klinsmann, Mario Basler and Giovanni Trapattoni occupying centre stage. The club's nickname, "FC Hollywood", reflected the constant drama. The off-field theatrics frequently overshadowed the on-field action.
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A shocking dressing-room scandal is merely the low point of a disastrous trend: Real Madrid is descending into a modern-day FC Hollywood
Real Madrid's 2025/26 squad appears poised to emulate Munich's former "FC Hollywood", with off-field theatrics now overshadowing even Bayern's famed soap-opera reputation. Last week, captain Federico Valverde was hospitalised after a dressing-room altercation with team-mate Aurelien Tchouameni left him with a head injury. Club officials say the Uruguayan hit his head on a table during the scuffle.
The dressing-room altercation, during which Valverde is reported to have been briefly unconscious, marks a new low in a downward spiral that has seen the proud, record Champions League winners from the Spanish capital descend into chaos. That slide may well have begun with their most recent triumph in Europe's premier club competition, back in early June 2024. Real beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final and also secured La Liga with a comfortable margin over Barcelona.
In that final, Toni Kroos, Nacho and Dani Carvajal started, while Luka Modric and Lucas Vázquez appeared as late substitutes. Four of them have since departed; Carvajal, now a bit-part player, will follow suit at the end of this campaign.
According to The Athletic, the departures of Kroos, Nacho and others have left the squad short on leadership, discipline and team spirit, creating fertile ground for escalating internal problems.
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Real Madrid: The squad was reportedly divided under Xabi Alonso.
The situation the Madrid side currently find themselves in is "very sad", a source who witnessed the recent turmoil at the training ground first-hand told The Athletic. The source added: "The club has a huge problem." On the pitch, this is already obvious, as this will be Real's second season in a row without a trophy. But the rifts are far more serious than just those on the footballing front.
Last season, even Carlo Ancelotti could barely paper over the squad's fissures, so Xabi Alonso was drafted in to restore Real's customary perch at the summit of Spanish and European football. He failed primarily because he could not establish a coherent team structure amid egos that, according to the source, sometimes bordered on the absurd.
By mid-January, after just six months, Alonso was gone. On the pitch, results had been decent: in 34 games under his command, the club lost only six. His successor, Álvaro Arbeloa, has already suffered seven defeats in 24 matches.
When Alonso departed, Los Blancos were still in striking distance of LaLiga leaders Barca; by February they had slipped back. Ultimately, it was the dressing room that eluded him. Vinicius Junior was the most vocal dissident.
The Brazilian openly displayed his displeasure when he was substituted during the Clásico against Barcelona in October 2025 and apparently led a group of several stars who did not take to Alonso's methods and style of play at all. Other big names such as Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga were also said to be dissatisfied, while several players backed the coach. The inevitable result was a deep rift in the dressing room.
Alvaro Arbeloa's spell at Real Madrid was ultimately doomed to failure.
Power struggles have also played out on players' pay slips, with Vinicius reportedly determined to secure a higher salary in his new contract than current top earner Kylian Mbappé. Real Madrid recently felt overwhelmed by their players' growing power, a factor that ultimately contributed to Alonso's dismissal. Club president Florentino Pérez and his board appeared to regard this course of action as easier than confronting the rebellious stars. According to The Athletic, the combined entourages of Vinicius, Mbappé and their colleagues wield alarmingly high influence inside the club.
Alonso had clearly reached his limit by the time some players, openly critical of him, reportedly pretended to be asleep during tactical meetings. The former Leverkusen coach then lost his temper, allegedly shouting in disbelief: "I didn't realise I'd walked into a nursery here."
Following Alonso's departure, Real turned to an internal option, promoting former reserve-team coach Arbeloa. On the pitch, the new boss failed to spark a lasting turnaround, and he made little impact on the dressing-room dynamic. He stroked Vinicius's ego in particular, and the forward now feels far more important and effective on the pitch than he did under Alonso. Even so, Arbeloa quickly encountered resistance within the dressing room; his methods were questioned and, according to reports, some players even spread malicious gossip about him.
"A lot of lies are being told," Arbeloa said at a press conference last weekend, defending his players. "It is a lie that my players are not professional. It is a lie that my players did not show me the necessary respect; that didn't even happen."
Recent events suggest Arbeloa did not tell the whole truth, and the growing unrest in the dressing room appears anything but coincidental. The campaign is petering out with little left to play for: in the Copa del Rey they were humiliated in the round of 16 by a second-tier side in mid-January, and in mid-April they lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals. In La Liga, Barcelona have long since pulled clear, and on Sunday evening they were confirmed as champions after a comfortable 2-0 Clásico win over Real.
With nothing left to play for, wounded pride and trivialities now command the spotlight. That dynamic extends to Kylian Mbappé, whose recent trip to Sardinia with girlfriend Ester Exposito drew fierce criticism from Real supporters. The general consensus: the Frenchman should have focused entirely on recovering from his muscle tear in time for Sunday's Clásico against arch-rivals Barça. In the end, he was absent from the squad at Camp Nou—and could face a vociferous backlash from the supporters should he be fit to play again in Thursday's upcoming home game against Oviedo.
Real's supporters have already vented their frustration this term with loud boos aimed at the home players, with Vinicius as the main target. Arbeloa's calls for unconditional backing have resonated only to a limited extent, leaving another fault line smouldering beneath the surface of an already turbulent campaign.
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Real Madrid: How the row between Valverde and Tchouameni came about
Mbappé has recently dominated Madrid's back pages for the wrong reasons. At the end of April, the star striker allegedly stormed an assistant coach—Arbeloa's assistant, standing in as linesman—after the official called him offside. The 27-year-old's advisors later insisted that both the incident and the wider narrative around Mbappé had been blown out of proportion.
That incident, however, was overshadowed by a far more serious clash between Valverde and Tchouameni. According to The Athletic, a heavy tackle by Valverde during Wednesday's training session sparked the headline-grabbing row. Tchouameni was said to be incensed, sparking skirmishes on the training pitch and later in the dressing room; teammates had to step in each time to calm tensions.
Although the pair later made peace on the surface, the feud simmered on. According to The Athletic, the next morning Valverde snubbed the customary handshake and later targeted Tchouameni with several late challenges during training. The Frenchman initially kept his cool, but further provocation eventually sparked a dressing-room confrontation.
Tchouameni sought to defuse the tension by asking Valverde to discuss the issue. Instead, Valverde allegedly insulted him, prompting Tchouameni to lash out and strike his teammate, according to The Athletic. The ensuing scuffle saw Valverde hit his head on a table, start bleeding, and briefly lose consciousness. The dressing room was visibly concerned for Valverde, including Tchouameni. Once the Uruguayan regained consciousness, he was taken to hospital; a head injury will now sideline him for ten to 14 days.
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Could "The Special One" really be poised to take the reins of the Real Madrid powder keg?
In the aftermath, Real Madrid and Valverde sought to play down the altercation as an unfortunate accident. However, the club's hierarchy was furious, as shown by the hefty €500,000 fines handed to both players.
Meanwhile, The Athletic cites sources with inside knowledge of Real's dressing room who point to Valverde as the main culprit in the scandal with Tchouameni. According to the report, the Uruguayan is seen as a provocateur within the squad and behaves in a manner "unworthy of a captain". Given the drama and intensity of the rift with Tchouameni, it is "impossible" that both players will still be at Real next season, so at least one big name will have to leave Madrid this summer. The squad's internal divisions suggest further departures are inevitable. The club insists the pair quickly patched things up in front of the squad, leaving no lingering animosity.
Either way, the question remains as to how such detailed accounts of the goings-on in Real's dressing room are reaching the public. "Quite clearly: someone is spreading rumours here. And in a season without a title, when Real Madrid is under even more scrutiny than usual, everything is being blown out of proportion," said Valverde.
Rumours or truth: it is clear that there are genuine issues within Real's dressing room. Over the past two years, a powder keg has developed at the Bernabéu that is almost impossible to manage. Arbeloa will in all likelihood no longer have to try to do so from next season onwards; the Spaniard's departure in the summer is considered a done deal. Who will then take on the job, which is actually so coveted, remains to be seen.
Didier Deschamps and Sebastian Hoeneß were mentioned earlier, but Jose Mourinho has now emerged as the front-runner. The Portuguese, who previously managed Madrid between 2010 and 2013 and currently coaches Benfica Lisbon, is reportedly President Perez's clear favourite. Mourinho certainly has the tough approach needed to clean up Real's dressing room, but The Special One also has the potential to further fuel the FC Hollywood narrative in Madrid.
Real Madrid's upcoming matches
Date
Match
Competition
Thursday, 14 May, 9:30pm
Real Madrid vs. Real Oviedo
LaLiga
Sunday, 17 May (7.00 pm)
Sevilla FC vs. Real Madrid
LaLiga
Exact date to be confirmed
Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao
LaLiga