Despite significant investment last summer, the Magpies are having a disappointing season, currently sitting in 14th place in the Premier League. Woltemade himself started strongly, scoring goals in both the league and the Champions League. In recent weeks, however, he has struggled—partly because Howe is no longer deploying him as a striker but instead in midfield, a position that feels unfamiliar to the German.

In Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Arsenal, he once again entered as a substitute. Nevertheless, Howe was quick to defend his approach, telling reporters, “His creativity is his strength; he has a very special talent in that regard. If he plays like he did today, he’ll get much more playing time and opportunities to impress.”