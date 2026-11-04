Manchester United are gearing up for a legal fight with Real Madrid in the coming weeks as they look to protect their rights, with teenager JJ Gabriel edging ever closer to a move to the Spanish giants.

The youngster has agreed to join the Spanish club and dropped off the radar, with reports confirming he has stayed away from United's training ground since last September.

Real Madrid have met the player's financial demands. All the signs point to an official signing next January, according to Catalan newspaper "Sport".

Read also: "An unparalleled midfield": will the Paris trio surpass the legends of Barcelona and Real Madrid?