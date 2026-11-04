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Ahmad Salah
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A repeat of their Nkunku crisis? Looming legal battle between Manchester United and Real Madrid

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J. Gabriel
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The English club refuses to concede

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Manchester United are gearing up for a legal fight with Real Madrid in the coming weeks as they look to protect their rights, with teenager JJ Gabriel edging ever closer to a move to the Spanish giants.

The youngster has agreed to join the Spanish club and dropped off the radar, with reports confirming he has stayed away from United's training ground since last September.

Real Madrid have met the player's financial demands. All the signs point to an official signing next January, according to Catalan newspaper "Sport".

Read also: "An unparalleled midfield": will the Paris trio surpass the legends of Barcelona and Real Madrid?

  • The impact of United's declining status

    According to a report by the Mirror on Wednesday, Gabriel, 16, has agreed to join Real Madrid, snubbing offers from a number of European giants.

    Speculation over the teenager's future had raged for months after he cut ties with Manchester United. He sprang a surprise last September, asking to leave the club after growing frustrated at being made to wait for his first-team debut.

    United's decline in recent years also troubled the youngster, who believes his career would be better served elsewhere.

    Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain had all chased Gabriel. He has now set his sights on the Bernabeu.

    Read also: Bono, Mendy and an Egyptian duo: a fierce battle for the best African goalkeeper award

  • The secret behind the sudden departure: Real's temptations change Gabriel's convictions

    The Mirror revealed that "the matter is not that simple, as United still hold the player's registration and do not wish to lose one of Europe's most promising young players for a paltry sum".

    United have tried repeatedly to reach Gabriel since his last appearance for the team in September. They have had no reply.

    Since leaving United, the young player has carried on training in the Castelldefels area of Barcelona.

    The English club are stunned by the teenager's determination to force through a move elsewhere, especially as he grew up at the Carrington academy after joining in 2022.

    Spanish reports claim Real Madrid have lured Gabriel to the Bernabeu with an offer that includes a three-year contract worth more than £850,000 (one million euros) per year.

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  • No contact with Real Madrid: Manchester United considers legal steps

    The Mirror, citing the Manchester Evening News, confirmed that Manchester United had received no contact from Real Madrid or from Gabriel's agents over the deal.

    Even so, the English club will weigh up legal action against Real Madrid. The compensation due once FIFA rubber-stamp the deal, covering sponsorship rights, would fall well short of Gabriel's market value of between £100,000 and £300,000.

    Competition for the brightest young talents has ramped up in recent years, dragging a string of high-profile cases before the courts between rival clubs. Last February, Liverpool were forced to pay Chelsea £2.8 million in compensation for Rio Ngumoha.

    Gabriel turned sixteen last October and has since secured a European Union passport, smoothing his path abroad. Any clash, though, could see his current club and his potential future club locked in further negotiations or legal disputes.

    Read also: Every new setback increases the anxiety: Rodri's dilemma raises Barcelona's fears

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Next matches
VAL

VAL

LaLiga

07 Nov 2026

RMA

RMA

MUN

MUN

Premier League

08 Nov 2026

AVL

AVL