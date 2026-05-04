"A recurring pattern": Liverpool manager Arne Slot vents his frustration at both the referee and his own players after the defeat

After reviewing VAR footage, the referee awarded the goal to the Red Devils. Man United went into the interval 2-0 ahead, and although Liverpool only threatened after the break,

At the subsequent press conference, however, Slot declined to dwell on the controversial handball incident; instead, the Dutchman highlighted another issue: "I saw last week how my goalkeeper was lying on the ground and the referee didn't stop the game. Today, a Manchester United player was down off the pitch and the referee stopped play, even though we wanted to carry on."

Such incidents, he argued, have marred Liverpool's entire campaign: "Decisions like that have gone against us in every game. It's been a consistent pattern throughout the entire season."