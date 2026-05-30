"I have to focus on the things I can influence, and that's my matches," the world number three from Hamburg said after his 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 victory over the local hero. "I'm playing Frenkie de Jong next; the rest doesn't matter."

The slip of the tongue, coming after three hours of hard graft on court, was probably down to the late finish. Zverev is well aware that his next opponent is not FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, but Jesper de Jong—the Dutchman who took a set off him here last year.

The Dutchman, currently ranked 106th, is on an impressive run at the Bois de Boulogne. The 25-year-old lost his qualifying final but still slipped into the main draw as a lucky loser. In his opening match, De Jong defeated Swiss legend Stan Wawrinka, and in the third round he outlasted Russian Karen Khachanov—the same player who lost to Zverev in the 2021 Tokyo Olympic final—so the German will have to be at his best.