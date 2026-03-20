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Emanuele Tramacere

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A penalty awarded and then rescinded: what happened in the Genoa v Udinese match. Marelli: "Kabasele instinctively stretched out his arm"

The controversial incident in the second half of the Genoa v Udinese match

The match between Genoa and Udinese, which kicked off at 8.45 pm on Friday 20 March as part of the 30th round of the 2025/2026 Serie A season, saw a moment of great tension in the 49th minute of the second half when, following a handball by Kabasele in the box, referee Collu awarded a penalty to the Rossoblù.


However, following a lengthy VAR check, the referee was called to the On-Field Review, which convinced him to overturn the penalty decision, sparking a reaction from the Genoa bench and the entire stadium.


  • THE PLAY AND THE FOUL CALLED ON THE PITCH

    A long, central pass was played to Colombo; the Genoa striker controlled the ball on the run and drove towards the penalty area, whilst Kabasele, who had lost his mark, blocked the path with his left arm – which, although initially held bent behind his back, was extended slightly towards the ball at the moment of contact. Collu spotted this movement and immediately blew his whistle for a penalty. Without that deflection, Colombo would have found himself one-on-one with Okoye.

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  • MARELLI BEFORE THE CHECK

    DAZN’s video analyst, Luca Marelli, commented on the incident before Collu’s decision as follows: “It’s not an easy call; let’s see what they decide in the VAR room. We need to see if there’s an increase in body volume. There is a slight movement towards the ball, but we need to consider whether there is actually an increase in volume or whether an arm is actually making contact but in a natural position. Given that they are going to review it, they have probably judged that the arm is in a natural position."

  • THE ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE STADIUM

    Referee Collu, standing in the centre of the pitch, announced the reversal of the decision that had been made on the pitch: "Following a review, player number 27's arm is in a natural position. Final decision: the penalty is rescinded."

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  • MARELLI POST REVIEW

    Following the decision, Collu produced a red card for one of Daniele De Rossi’s teammates. This gave VAR analyst Luca Marelli time to finish his explanation: “What the VAR room had concluded – and which Collu subsequently confirmed as correct – was that, although there was a movement, probably instinctive, towards the ball, there was no increase in the player’s body volume. The front-facing camera did not show the arm at the moment of contact."

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