With Manchester United in crisis, a boy of just 16 is giving Red Devils fans reason to dream. His surname carries weight, but English football's new wonder boy doesn't seem fazed by it. His name is Kai Wayne Rooney, and yes, he really is the son of that Wayne Rooney who won everything with Manchester United.
A new Rooney scores goals in rapid succession for Manchester United: son Kai hits four against Burnley at Under-18 level
Four goals against Burnley U18
Kai Rooney is only 16, but the hype is growing as he follows in his father's footsteps. Wayne came through at Everton before becoming a Manchester United legend. Kai started out with the Red Devils and is playing for Manchester United Under-18s under Darren Fletcher this season.
In the latest round of matches, he scored four goals in a 6-0 win over Burnley. He pounced on a rebound off the post following a team-mate's header to finish with his left foot, then won and converted a penalty. Next came a header as he rose to meet a corner. Finally, he capitalised on a Burnley defensive error and struck powerfully with his right foot to make it 4-0 and put the game to bed.
Striker or winger? Like his father Wayne
This season he has scored 5 goals and supplied 1 assist in 3 Under-18 matches. He has also made his debut in both the Youth League and the Primavera league, despite being well below the usual age for either.
Kai Wayne Rooney started out as a wide forward in the mould of Bukayo Saka, who is thriving in the Premier League, or Marcus Rashford, who currently plays for Manchester United. Now he is developing into an unconventional centre-forward, just as his father Wayne did. Kai can do it all with either foot and his head, but lacks the physique of an out-and-out No 9.
The ban on the father and the contract
From his earliest days in football, Kai Rooney has asked his father Wayne not to watch his matches from the touchline. A documentary about the Rooney family revealed why: it distracted Kai and the team.
Wayne has also insisted that the Red Devils give his son no preferential treatment and base every decision about his future on his performances on the pitch. Kai has always risen to the challenge, earning his current scholarship, which should put him on the path to professional football.
The fans are dreaming
Kai Rooney's standout performance yesterday has got Manchester United fans talking. The Red Devils are going through another difficult spell, with Carrick hanging by a thread and effectively set for the sack once the club's hierarchy find a new manager.
With United's attack proving as troublesome as their defence, some fans on social media are already calling for Rooney to join the first team. United have no intention of rushing the youngster. Kai Rooney will get his chance, but at the right time.
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