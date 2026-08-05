Look beyond Trabzonspor to the Turkish league as a whole and you find that the Egyptian experiences split between clear paths of success and others long since forgotten.
Ahmed Hassan "the Dean" stands as the most prominent example of the Egyptian professional in Turkey. He roamed through Kocaelispor, Denizlispor and Gençlerbirliği before hitting the peak of his success at Beşiktaş, where he ranked among the best foreign professionals in the competition's history.
Mostafa Mohamed made his mark too, in the shirt of the giant Galatasaray. He played 58 matches across all competitions, scoring 17 goals and providing 5 assists.
Abdelzaher El-Saqqa boasts one of the longest Egyptian professional stints in Turkey. His career there lasted 12 years, beginning at Denizlispor before he moved between Gençlerbirliği, Konyaspor and Eskişehirspor.
Ahmed Hassan "Koka" also left his mark in Turkey, representing several clubs including Alanyaspor, Konyaspor and Pendikspor.
Plenty of other Egyptian stars played in Turkey with mixed fortunes. Some produced an acceptable level. Others simply failed to make it work.
The most prominent names to have featured in the Turkish league include Mohamed Elneny, Essam El-Hadary, Ibrahim Said, Amr Zaki, Mohamed Shawky, Amir Azmy Megahed, Mohamed Abdullah, Bashir El-Tabei, Ahmed Belal, Ahmed Salah Hosny, Mohamed Gouda, Amr El-Desouky, Ramadan Ragab, Mohamed Youssef, Samir Kamouna, Mohamed Sedik, Mohamed Farouk, Effat Nassar, Tarek Mostafa, Hossam Abdel Moneim, Osama Nabih, Medhat Abdel Hady and Yahya Nabil.