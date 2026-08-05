Mohamed Salah has become the fourth Egyptian in history to pull on the Trabzonspor shirt, following Ayman Abdelaziz, Sayed Moawad and Trezeguet.

Abdelaziz kicked off his Turkish adventure with a move to Kocaelispor from Zamalek in the summer of 2000. He signed for Trabzonspor in January 2007 and stayed until July 2008 before heading back to Zamalek.

Across 55 appearances for the Turkish club, he scored two goals and set up 10 more.

Moawad, by contrast, arrived in Trabzon in January 2008 but barely settled. He returned to Egypt at the end of the season and joined Al Ahly.

Just four matches and 195 minutes was all Moawad managed, with no goals and no assists to show for it.

Trezeguet proved the pick of the bunch. Mahmoud Hassan joined from Aston Villa in the summer of 2022 and stayed until the summer of 2025, spending one season on loan at Al-Rayyan in Qatar.

He made 76 appearances across all competitions, scoring 25 goals and providing 16 assists. He also helped the club lift the 2023 Turkish Super Cup.