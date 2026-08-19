The Catalan newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" aimed its criticism at Barcelona, judging that the side fell well short of its usual level despite beating Al-Ahly.

The paper's headline said it all: "A Barcelona far from its usual level begins the journey at its own stadium". The team, it argued, lacked the rhythm that had defined it under German coach Hansi Flick.

Several players drew the paper's ire. Spanish winger Lamine Yamal came in for it, with his touches in the first half amounting to nothing. French full-back Jules Koundé also fell below his best.

The paper's main focus, though, was Barcelona's return to the Spotify Camp Nou after around two and a half months away. Their last outing there came back in May, when the La Liga season drew to a close.