As for the Catalan newspaper "Sport", it devoted an article to Raphinha's first appearance wearing the Barcelona captain's armband, handed to the Brazilian star by Flick for the new season.
Two things caught the paper's eye. The first was his pre-match speech, in which he backed teammate Ronald Araujo, who suffered a torn cruciate ligament injury before the start of the season.
That speech, "Sport" reckoned, was the most important thing Raphinha did before his first match as captain. He spoke about his teammates before titles and trophies, proving himself worthy of the armband.
His penalty was the other. The paper judged that converting the spot-kick he had won himself was necessary, rounding off his off-pitch words with something tangible on the pitch, even if he then handed the penalty duties to Spanish teammate Lamine Yamal.