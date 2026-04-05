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Eight Manchester United players rumored to be on the way out

According to a report, the club’s management is preparing for a busy transfer window, featuring a wave of signings alongside the departure of a large number of players, as part of a drive to secure a major deal this coming summer.

Manchester United appear to be on the cusp of an extraordinary summer that could completely reshape the squad, as part of a bold plan spearheaded by new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, aimed at bringing about a sweeping revolution within the walls of Old Trafford.

According to the British newspaper *The Mirror*, the club’s management is preparing for a busy transfer window, featuring a wave of signings alongside the departure of a large number of players, as part of a drive to secure a major deal this coming summer.

Reports suggest that the primary objective is to sign one of the Premier League’s star players in a deal potentially worth up to £100 million, prompting United’s management to consider selling a number of the team’s stars to raise the necessary funds.

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    Big names

    According to *The Sun*, the list of potential departures includes some big names, most notably Rasmus Højlund, Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee, as well as André Onana and Marcus Rashford.

    Manchester United are expected to raise at least £60 million from the sales of Højlund and Rashford, particularly as there are buy-back clauses in their loan deals to Napoli and Barcelona, respectively.


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    Calculated losses and a financial crisis put on hold

    Conversely, the club could incur financial losses following the departures of Ugarte and Zirkzee, whilst estimates suggest that the sale of Onana would require at least £19 million to avoid breaching profitability and sustainability rules. Furthermore, letting go of Tyrell Malacia, Jadon Sancho and Casemiro would significantly ease the wage bill.

    Casemiro’s departure has already been confirmed, with hopes that Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson will be his direct replacement in midfield. However, the club’s interest is not limited to this name alone, as United have been linked with a number of prominent midfielders, such as Bruno Guimarães, Sandro Tonali, Adam Wharton, João Gomes and Carlos Baleba.

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    Although Anderson is considered the first choice, the deal will not be straightforward, given the interest from Manchester City, who may be looking to cover for any potential absence of their star player Rodri in the coming months.

    Strengthening the midfield is a top priority for the club, regardless of who takes over as permanent manager, with expectations suggesting the possibility of signing players in this position, particularly if Ogarti’s departure is confirmed alongside Casemiro’s.

    On the other hand, qualifying for the Champions League is a crucial factor in funding this ambitious plan, as Manchester United currently sit third in the Premier League table, boosting their chances of a return to European competition.

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    A scorching summer… inevitable changes

    In terms of on-pitch performance, captain Bruno Fernandes continues to impress, having scored in five consecutive matches, at a time when the club’s management has begun to look ahead to finding a long-term successor for him.

    In this context, the name of Matheus Fernandes, the West Ham United star, has emerged as a strong contender, particularly given the possibility of his market value dropping should his team be relegated, which could accelerate negotiations.

    With the possibility of the team returning to European competition, the need to strengthen the squad is growing, particularly in attack and defence, given the limited options currently available compared to the midfield, which points to a busy summer that could see radical changes within the club.

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