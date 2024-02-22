'A lot of exaggeration' - Moroka Swallows general manager Elasto Kapowezha hits back at Steve Komphela

BackpageMichaelson Gumede'A lot of exaggeration' - Moroka Swallows general manager Elasto Kapowezha hits back at Steve KomphelaPremier Soccer LeagueSwallows FCCupPlatinum City Rovers vs Swallows FCPlatinum City RoversSteve KomphelaMoroka Swallows general manager Elasto Kapowezha has come out to lambast Steve Komphela's damning claims.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSteve Komphela is no longer Swallows coach He parted ways with the Dube Birds this MondaySwallows official has come out guns blazing