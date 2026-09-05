Revenge is part of the fun of football. Coaches and fans lean on it to fire up their players for the big occasions, and tonight's Clasico between Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr fits the bill perfectly.

Al-Nassr travel to face Al-Ittihad this evening, Saturday, at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the standout fixture of the fifth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Plenty of motivations drive both teams into this one, but the banner of revenge will fly highest over the Al-Inma Stadium after everything that unfolded between these two Clasico giants last season.