A gamble that threatens Barcelona's prestige: Flick pays the price for his Clasico calculations at the Parc des Princes

Barcelona struggled to control the midfield. The Paris players consistently found available passing options, while Pedri seemed to shoulder alone the burden of linking the lines.

Numerical superiority was not the only problem. The movement of the Paris trio, Vitinha, João Neves and Fabián Ruiz, gave the player in possession the solutions to beat the press.

Whenever Paris got past the press, Barcelona's defence had to drop back and protect the spaces instead of winning the ball back in advanced areas. That is where the difference between numerical possession and actual control shows itself. Having the ball does not mean imposing the tempo if you cannot stop your opponent reaching the final third with ease.

Statistics from the Flashscore website tell the story. Barcelona dominated possession at 53% against 47% for Paris, and edged the passing accuracy too, yet the figures reveal clearer Parisian control over the attacking play. Paris had 22 shots against 18 for Barcelona, 15 of them on target against just 5, and recorded expected goals (xG) of 3.73 against 2.19, with 6 big chances against 5. That confirms the Parisian midfield trio of Vitinha, Neves and Ruiz turned relatively less possession into a genuine and continuous threat.