A departure is on the cards at FC Bayern! Christoph Freund confirms talks

Krüger, who could succeed Stefan Kuntz at HSV, is "highly regarded and very ambitious", Freund said. She has "done a top job for FC Bayern Munich for many years, in various roles, and has gained a great deal of experience." "It is an honour that such a big club has approached her for such a big job; a very nice story for Kathleen."

According to the Hamburger Abendblatt, the HSV supervisory board voted in favour of Krüger in a meeting on Wednesday evening, and she is expected to sign her contract in Hamburg shortly.