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Claus-Dieter Wollitz IMAGO / IPA Photo

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A crucial away win! Energie Cottbus have followed Osnabrück into the 2. Bundesliga, while Rot-Weiss Essen have climbed to third spot, securing a relegation play-off berth

3. Liga
Energie Cottbus
RW Essen
Hansa Rostock

Energie Cottbus is back in the 2. Bundesliga for the first time in twelve years.

Claus-Dieter Wollitz's side sealed promotion on matchday 38, earning a 1–0 (1–0) victory at Jahn Regensburg.

  • Energie Cottbus were last relegated from the 2. Bundesliga in 2014, and between 2016 and 2018, as well as from 2019 to 2024, the club even competed in the fourth-tier Regionalliga.

    In Regensburg, Jannis Boziaris put the Lausitzers on course for the second division with a spectacular 28th-minute strike from distance. Goalkeeper Marius Funk then preserved the lead by saving a stoppage-time penalty from Florian Dietz, ensuring Energie joined VfL Osnabrück in securing promotion.

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  • Third Division: Cottbus secure second promotion spot

    Rot-Weiss Essen clinched third place in the relegation play-offs, edging out MSV Duisburg, after a dramatic 3–2 (2–2) victory at already-relegated SSV Ulm. Ben Hüning's stoppage-time winner sets up a two-legged play-off against the third-bottom 2. Bundesliga side on 22 and 26 May.

    The victory allowed Essen to leapfrog MSV Duisburg, who could only manage a 1-1 (0-0) draw with Viktoria Köln. League champions Osnabrück finished the campaign with a 4-3 (2-0) win at VfB Stuttgart II.

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