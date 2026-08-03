Hamza Abdelkarim announced himself in style. The 18-year-old Egyptian striker scored both goals on his first appearance for Barcelona's senior side, a friendly against Birmingham City.
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A British newspaper: Hamza Abdelkarim is Flick's secret bet for the new season
Flick's praise
According to the British newspaper "The Athletic", Hansi Flick told the press conference hall after Barcelona's friendly against Birmingham City: "Hamza Abdelkarim is very humble".
It took less than five minutes to prove the German coach right.
Barcelona played their first match in front of their fans this season. It finished two-all after normal time before Birmingham City won the tie on penalties, a contest in which Hamza Abdelkarim scored both of Barça's goals.
After the final whistle, the Egyptian striker waited for the media in one corner of the stadium, where he joked with journalists about the rumours that he had shared a room with Mohamed Salah during the World Cup.
Shaking his head with a shy smile, Hamza Abdelkarim said: "The same room? No!".
One journalist told the 18-year-old how wonderful it was to score twice on his first appearance with the first team. He replied: "The whole team helped me, it was a collective effort".
The stadium's public address system then cut across him loudly, forcing him to stop. He laughed and said: "They saved me!", making clear that facing the media, rather than the match itself, had been the toughest part of his evening.
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A familiar bet
The course of events proved Hansi Flick right. Hamza Abdelkarim's modesty is as clear as his youth, evident in the traces of acne on his cheeks and the shy smile of someone unaccustomed to the media spotlight.
Eight months on, that modesty hasn't budged. He has signed for Barcelona, become the youngest player to represent Egypt at a World Cup and scored a brace for his new club's first team, yet nothing about him has changed.
Last January, Barcelona began to face an inevitable reality. Robert Lewandowski would leave at the end of the season, and his exit would leave the team short on options at centre-forward.
When money is tight or the options thin out, Barcelona reach for their trump card: the players of La Masia. The club's academy trains them to grasp Barcelona's style from a young age, to handle the pressure of the relentless selection they've faced since childhood, and to deliver for the first team straight away.
La Masia crisis
The problem is simple: La Masia produces very few centre-forwards. The last to make his mark on the first team was Marc Guiu, who moved to Chelsea in 2024.
Looking beyond the academy walls became all the more necessary. Sporting director Deco and the scouting team spotted the talented Hamza Abdelkarim during the Under-17 World Cup in November 2025, and moved to sign him.
Barcelona's management favour this kind of deal. It is cheap and carries promising potential to bolster the first team. Should it not work out, his standing as one of the young talents in the academy keeps his market value intact upon resale. Low risk, potentially high returns.
On social media, his brother posted a childhood photo of the two of them together, captioning it: "From our family club to our dream club". Youssef wears the Barcelona shirt in the picture while Hamza wears that of Egypt's Al Ahly.
The young forward signed to join Barcelona in February on an initial loan from Al Ahly, to play within the youth ranks. Visa problems delayed his first appearance, but he made his debut in March, scoring in the two-all draw against Huesca Under-19s. He finished the season with 6 goals in 11 matches and helped Barcelona Juvenil A win the Under-19 league title.
Signing the Egyptian forward caused a great stir inside the club's corridors and beyond.
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A remarkable hat-trick
Hamza Abdel Karim tore Monte Carlo apart in the latest round of the youth league. Three goals in half an hour, a hat-trick that left no doubt.
Nestor Aparicio, the Monte Carlo manager, later told FIFA's website: "During the week we tried to warn the players about how strong he is in the air, that he is a superb first-touch finisher, and how powerful he is. We strongly stressed the need to try to stop him from receiving the ball inside the box. We warned them, we talked about it, we worked on it, and we watched him in plenty of video clips, but he was simply unstoppable. He was a force to be reckoned with. He was a hammer on every aerial ball. He finished everything off."
Egypt's senior side called him up for the World Cup in May, and Barcelona activated his buy clause the following month for 1.5 million euros, the equivalent of 1.3 million pounds sterling or 1.7 million dollars.
The World Cup call had come out of nowhere for Abdel Karim. Egypt are in the middle of a transition and generational renewal, and that has left them short of options up front.
One dressing-room source, speaking to The Athletic on condition of anonymity to protect his job, put it simply: "Hamza Abdel Karim has the qualities of a very good number 9."
Hamza's sacrifice
Hamza Abdelkarim cuts an imposing figure. At 182 centimetres with obvious physical strength, he boasts the skills and frame of a classic centre-forward. He scored his first goal against Birmingham City from the penalty spot, then bagged his second by pouncing on a rebound after the goalkeeper parried a Roony Bardghji shot, an impressive effort from the marksman.
Coaching has proved decisive in his development. The club have worked to sharpen his movement and his team play outside the box, and the progress is tangible. Yet it is his instinct inside the penalty area that makes him such an interesting fit for Barcelona.
Midfielders and wingers are rarely in short supply at the Catalan club's youth teams. Academy players learn from a young age how to move in harmony with their team-mates, which forces centre-forwards to adapt. Plenty of strikers have ended up switching positions to play different roles as a result.
His first months at Barcelona have helped bed him into the team's style of play while preserving what makes him dangerous: the ability to finish attacks inside the box.
Everything has moved at breakneck speed. The player signed for Barcelona's reserve team, only to end up featuring for the youth side, and the current plan is to make him part of the first-team set-up. He cut short his holiday to answer the call and join the squad during pre-season.
A source close to the player, who also preferred not to reveal his identity, told The Athletic: "Hamza is never satisfied with what he has achieved, he is always looking for more. The whole world is in his hands, and this is just the beginning."
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