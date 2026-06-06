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Lennart Karl Germany 2026Getty Images
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A bitter blow: World Cup unlucky charm Lennart Karl suffered an injury after the German national team's training session

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Germany defender Lennart Karl (18) suffered a serious muscle injury during Friday's official training session, ruling him out of the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

According to Bild, Karl and several teammates stayed behind after Friday's main training session to put in some extra work, fine-tuning their preparations for Saturday's final World Cup warm-up match against co-hosts the USA.

  • The FC Bayern forward remained on the pitch with a small group of DFB players to work on his finishing. As he struck his final shot, Karl felt a sharp twinge in his adductors and knew straight away that something was wrong. Vice-captain Antonio Rüdiger (33) eventually helped him off the pitch and into the dressing room.

    National team manager Julian Nagelsmann (38) hinted at a more serious injury shortly afterwards at his press conference, saying: "Unfortunately, Lenny got injured in training today. We'll have to wait and see what the outcome is. To be honest, it didn't look too good." A subsequent MRI scan confirmed the worst: a torn muscle fibre that rules him out of the World Cup.

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  • Lennart Karl Germany 2026Getty Images

    Just like Lennart Karl, Serge Gnabry has suffered an unfortunate injury.

    The national team does not regularly hold finishing drills after the main training session. During his press conference to announce the DFB squad, Nagelsmann explained that these exercises were why he had brought Karl's club-mate Jonas Urbig (22) to the USA as a "training goalkeeper": "The players want to spend another 45 minutes shooting after every training session; they're not always allowed to, but occasionally. And then it's good to be able to spread the workload across several people. That's why Jonas is deservedly part of the squad."

    Bitterly ironic, then, that Bayern midfielder Serge Gnabry suffered a serious injury in mid-April during a similar session. The 30-year-old tore his adductor muscle in training, ending his season and ruling him out of the World Cup.

    Gnabry, too, was injured not in a tackle but during a shooting drill, as Bayern coach Vincent Kompany explained at the time: "That was very unfortunate. It happened during a penalty shoot-out. It was really very, very unfortunate and took us all by surprise."

  • The German squad for the 2026 World Cup

    PositionPlayerClubShirt number
    GoalkeeperOliver BaumannTSG Hoffenheim12
    GoalkeeperManuel NeuerFC Bayern Munich1
    GoalkeeperAlexander NübelVfB Stuttgart21
    DefenderWaldemar AntonBorussia Dortmund3
    DefenderNathaniel BrownEintracht Frankfurt18
    DefenderPascal GroßBrighton & Hove Albion13
    DefenderJoshua KimmichFC Bayern Munich6
    DefenceFelix NmechaBorussia Dortmund23
    DefenderAleksandar PavlovicFC Bayern Munich5
    DefenceDavid Raum, RB LeipzigRB Leipzig22
    DefenceAntonio RüdigerReal Madrid2
    DefenceNico SchlotterbeckBorussia Dortmund15
    DefenderDefensive midfielder Angelo StillerVfB Stuttgart16
    DefenceJonathan TahFC Bayern Munich4
    DefenderMalick ThiawNewcastle United24
    Forward: Nadiem AmiriNadiem Amiri, Mainz 05, offensive.Mainz 0520
    AttackMaximilian BeierBorussia Dortmund14
    AttackLeon GoretzkaFC Bayern Munich8
    AttackKai HavertzArsenal7
    AttackAssan OuedraogoRB Leipzig25
    AttackJamie LewelingVfB Stuttgart9
    AttackJamal Musiala, FC Bayern MunichFC Bayern Munich10
    AttackLeroy SanéGalatasaray Istanbul19
    ForwardDeniz UndavVfB Stuttgart26
    AttackFlorian WirtzLiverpool FC17
    AttackNick WoltemadeNewcastle United11

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