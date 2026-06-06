According to Bild, Karl and several teammates stayed behind after Friday's main training session to put in some extra work, fine-tuning their preparations for Saturday's final World Cup warm-up match against co-hosts the USA.
Translated by
A bitter blow: World Cup unlucky charm Lennart Karl suffered an injury after the German national team's training session
The FC Bayern forward remained on the pitch with a small group of DFB players to work on his finishing. As he struck his final shot, Karl felt a sharp twinge in his adductors and knew straight away that something was wrong. Vice-captain Antonio Rüdiger (33) eventually helped him off the pitch and into the dressing room.
National team manager Julian Nagelsmann (38) hinted at a more serious injury shortly afterwards at his press conference, saying: "Unfortunately, Lenny got injured in training today. We'll have to wait and see what the outcome is. To be honest, it didn't look too good." A subsequent MRI scan confirmed the worst: a torn muscle fibre that rules him out of the World Cup.
- Getty Images
Just like Lennart Karl, Serge Gnabry has suffered an unfortunate injury.
The national team does not regularly hold finishing drills after the main training session. During his press conference to announce the DFB squad, Nagelsmann explained that these exercises were why he had brought Karl's club-mate Jonas Urbig (22) to the USA as a "training goalkeeper": "The players want to spend another 45 minutes shooting after every training session; they're not always allowed to, but occasionally. And then it's good to be able to spread the workload across several people. That's why Jonas is deservedly part of the squad."
Bitterly ironic, then, that Bayern midfielder Serge Gnabry suffered a serious injury in mid-April during a similar session. The 30-year-old tore his adductor muscle in training, ending his season and ruling him out of the World Cup.
Gnabry, too, was injured not in a tackle but during a shooting drill, as Bayern coach Vincent Kompany explained at the time: "That was very unfortunate. It happened during a penalty shoot-out. It was really very, very unfortunate and took us all by surprise."
The German squad for the 2026 World Cup
Position Player Club Shirt number Goalkeeper Oliver Baumann TSG Hoffenheim 12 Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer FC Bayern Munich 1 Goalkeeper Alexander Nübel VfB Stuttgart 21 Defender Waldemar Anton Borussia Dortmund 3 Defender Nathaniel Brown Eintracht Frankfurt 18 Defender Pascal Groß Brighton & Hove Albion 13 Defender Joshua Kimmich FC Bayern Munich 6 Defence Felix Nmecha Borussia Dortmund 23 Defender Aleksandar Pavlovic FC Bayern Munich 5 Defence David Raum, RB Leipzig RB Leipzig 22 Defence Antonio Rüdiger Real Madrid 2 Defence Nico Schlotterbeck Borussia Dortmund 15 Defender Defensive midfielder Angelo Stiller VfB Stuttgart 16 Defence Jonathan Tah FC Bayern Munich 4 Defender Malick Thiaw Newcastle United 24 Forward: Nadiem Amiri Nadiem Amiri, Mainz 05, offensive. Mainz 05 20 Attack Maximilian Beier Borussia Dortmund 14 Attack Leon Goretzka FC Bayern Munich 8 Attack Kai Havertz Arsenal 7 Attack Assan Ouedraogo RB Leipzig 25 Attack Jamie Leweling VfB Stuttgart 9 Attack Jamal Musiala, FC Bayern Munich FC Bayern Munich 10 Attack Leroy Sané Galatasaray Istanbul 19 Forward Deniz Undav VfB Stuttgart 26 Attack Florian Wirtz Liverpool FC 17 Attack Nick Woltemade Newcastle United 11