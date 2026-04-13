"A bigger story than the fall of the Berlin Wall": The historic transfer that shook Scottish football

However, the two clubs soon began to differ in their approach to religion. Catholic Celtic has always been open to everyone on principle; some of the club’s greatest legends are even Protestant. Take manager Jock Stein, for example, who led Celtic to a sensational victory in the European Cup in 1967. When asked whether, given two equally talented players, he would sign the Catholic or the Protestant, Stein replied: “The Protestant, because I know the Rangers won’t take the Catholic anyway.”
At Rangers, an unwritten rule against signing Catholic players took root in the 1920s under the influence of officials and players who belonged to the Orange Order, a radical Protestant organisation named after William III of Orange, who had defeated the Catholic King James II’s army in Ireland.
A few Catholics still played for the club, but they had to hide their faith. South African striker Don Kitchenbrand, for instance, only disclosed his Catholicism years after leaving Ibrox, explaining, “I couldn’t admit it back then. I would have ruined my wonderful life.”
From the 1970s onward, growing political and media pressure pushed the club to drop its policy, and rumours surfaced of a FIFA investigation into alleged discrimination. Rangers officials repeatedly announced the signing of Catholic players, eventually choosing the most sensational options to mark the change.