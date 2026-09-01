845 million riyals: Al-Hilal's major deal officially completed Wait, let me correct that. 840 million riyals: Al-Hilal's major deal officially completed

Kingdom Holding Company completed its acquisition of 70 per cent of the shares of Al-Hilal Club Company from the Public Investment Fund on Tuesday. The deal went through after all regulatory and internal conditions were met, with Kingdom Holding paying the full sum of 840 million riyals.

"The completion of Kingdom Holding's acquisition of 70% of the club," Al-Hilal announced in an official statement.

Kingdom Holding, for its part, confirmed in a disclosure on the "Saudi Tadawul" website that the deal closed on 1 September 2026. That followed the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and no-objection statements, plus the completion of the internal requirements set out in the share purchase and sale agreement.

Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal chairs the Kingdom Holding board, which now owns the majority stake in Al-Hilal Club Company. The Public Investment Fund keeps the remaining 30 per cent.