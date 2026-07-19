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Nearly 60,000 miles, 115 flight hours & 21 airports! Gianni Infantino’s 2026 World Cup travel log in numbers as final showdown between Argentina & Spain heads to New Jersey
A marathon in the sky for FIFA's chief
The 2026 World Cup has been the most geographically expansive edition of the tournament since its inception, spanning three nations, 16 host cities, and four different time zones. To keep up with the action, Infantino utilised a Gulfstream G650 jet from the Qatari government’s fleet, operated by Qatar Airways - the tournament's sponsor.
By the time the final whistle blows at MetLife Stadium, Infantino will have amassed approximately 115 flight hours during the tournament, according to an Associated Press report. This total does not include repositioning flights or the 29 hours of travel required for a trip to Doha to attend the funeral of Qatar’s former emir.
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Unprecedented numbers across three nations
The sheer distance covered by the FIFA president is almost difficult to comprehend, totaling 59,281 miles (95,403 kilometres) while utilizing 21 different airports across the host countries. This mileage figure excludes the journey to Qatar and back, yet it still exceeds the combined distance of round-trip flights between New York and Singapore, Los Angeles and Doha, and London and Perth. On his busiest day, June 26, Infantino covered 5,772 miles.
Infantino managed to see at least one match at all 16 World Cup venues, with Miami's Hard Rock Stadium serving as his most frequent stop with five games. On a whopping 13 days, the president managed to attend two matches in a single day, often involving stadiums located hundreds of miles apart.
The environmental cost of the expanded format
While the administrative logistics are impressive, the environmental impact of such extensive travel has not gone unnoticed. Through the semifinals alone, the private jet logged 23 international border crossings within North America, adding a heavy carbon footprint to an already massive tournament format.
FIFA has pledged to reduce carbon emissions from the World Cup and related activities by half by 2030 and has committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2040. The organization’s 2026 World Cup sustainability and human rights strategy says it is committed to addressing climate change. However, the reliance on private aviation for the tournament's top officials starkly contrasts with these sustainability goals. According to AP News, FIFA did not respond to an emailed request for comment about Infantino’s travel schedule and arrangements.
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Final preparations for the New Jersey showdown
Infantino successfully attended 43 matches before Sunday, but his streak faced a minor logistical hiccup right before the final. FlightAware showed the Gulfstream originally was scheduled to fly from New Jersey to Miami in time for the third-place match between England and France, but it never took off. Thunderstorms caused severe flight delays at New York City area airports on Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Ultimately, the 59,281 miles traveled by Infantino reflect the expanding horizons of FIFA's flagship competition. While the 2026 World Cup has successfully integrated three massive nations into one cohesive tournament, the logistical gymnastics required to oversee it are clearly visible in the flight data.
The president's itinerary serves as a true testament to the sheer size of the North American host region, ranging from a grueling 5 hours and 44 minutes transcontinental flight from Miami to Seattle, down to a mere 28-minute city hop from Seattle to Vancouver.
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