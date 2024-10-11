Themba Zwane & Teboho Mokoena, Bafana Bafana, October 2024Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

2025 Afcon Qualifiers! Teboho Mokoena sends strong message to Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi with brace in Bafana Bafana's routing of Congo-Brazzaville

Africa Cup of Nations QualificationSouth Africa vs CongoSouth AfricaCongoPremier Soccer LeagueT. MokoenaO. AppollisT. ZwaneH. BroosR. Williams

Teboho Mokoena scored twice as South Africa thumped the Red Devils at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to go top of Group K in the 2025 Afcon qualifiers.

  • Bafana hosted Congo-Brazzaville in Gqeberha
  • They won 5-0 with Mokoena grabbing a brace
  • Broos' side is now top of Groupo K
