2025/26 Champions League: FC Bayern Munich’s prize money and bonuses – here’s how much the club has earned so far

FC Bayern Munich has already accumulated €83.4m in Champions League revenue, including entry fees, UEFA bonuses and points-based rewards. A place in the final would add €18.5m, while lifting the trophy would bring another €6.5m.

On top of that, the club will earn a value bonus at season’s end, calculated from its club coefficient and the former market pool; up to €40m sits in that value pot, to which gate receipts from home matches are added—already worth roughly €30m.

Combined with gate receipts—estimated at roughly €30 million—Bayern’s earnings already exceed €100 million and could climb as high as €150 million, setting a new club record.