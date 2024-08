GOAL provides you with all the details you need to know about the annual top-eight competition.

The 2024/25 season has started with the MTN8 quarter-final matches taking place. Mamelodi Sundowns, Stellenbosch, Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United, TS Galaxy, Cape Town City, Sekhukhune United and Polokwane City are in this year's MTN8. GOAL offers comprehensive coverage to guide you through this annual top-eight competition until the final match. Article continues below