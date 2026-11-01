“129 years of glory and the shirt is history. Give us back our Juventus”: Juventus fans protest outside the stadium before the match against Napoli

Next matches JUV Serie A 14:45 NAP

Juventus face a tough but crucial test against Napoli in a direct clash on matchday 10 of the 2026/2027 Serie A season. They go into it after one of their worst performances of the season, an away defeat to Genoa. That result has reignited the crisis surrounding the team and Luciano Spalletti's position as manager.

Outside the Allianz Stadium, the Juventus ultras made their displeasure known with chants accusing the team and manager. Above all, a banner urged the players to respect the shirt they wear.