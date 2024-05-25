Percy Tau of Al AhlyBackpagepix
Celine Abrahams

12-time champions! Bafana Bafana’s Percy Tau lifts back-to-back Caf Champions League titles with Al Ahly after Esperance victory

South AfricaPercy TauAl Ahly SC vs EsperanceAl Ahly SCEsperanceCAF Champions League

The Egyptians reinforced their dominance in the African club competition with a 1-0 victory over Esperance on Saturday.

  • Al Ahly secure a 1-0 win over Esperance
  • The Red Devils win 12th Caf Champions League crown
  • Bafana’s Tau adds another medal to his collection 
