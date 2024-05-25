12-time champions! Bafana Bafana’s Percy Tau lifts back-to-back Caf Champions League titles with Al Ahly after Esperance victory

BackpagepixCeline Abrahams12-time champions! Bafana Bafana’s Percy Tau lifts back-to-back Caf Champions League titles with Al Ahly after Esperance victorySouth AfricaPercy TauAl Ahly SC vs EsperanceAl Ahly SCEsperanceCAF Champions LeagueThe Egyptians reinforced their dominance in the African club competition with a 1-0 victory over Esperance on Saturday.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAl Ahly secure a 1-0 win over Esperance The Red Devils win 12th Caf Champions League crownBafana’s Tau adds another medal to his collection Article continues below