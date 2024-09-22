Lehlohonolo Mojela of StellenboschStellenbosch on X
Celine Abrahams

10-man Stellenbosch FC progress to the Caf Confederation Cup group stage for the first time in the club’s history

The Cape Winelands side headed into the second preliminary round second-leg with a 2-0 advantage.

  • Stellies head into second-leg with advantage
  • They secure a draw in away match
  • The Cape side progress to the CafCC group stage

