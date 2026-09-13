Royal treatment for the champions! Levante honour eight Barcelona World Cup winners with gifts and a standing ovation

The spirit of sportsmanship was on full display in Valencia as Levante UD took a moment to celebrate the achievements of their opponents' international contingent. Following the lead of Elche, who hosted a similar tribute during the second matchday of the season, the Granotas ensured that the Barcelona players felt the appreciation of the wider Spanish football community.

As the teams emerged for the warm-ups and subsequent protocol, the atmosphere was electric. Fans at the Ciutat de Valencia put aside club rivalries to deliver a sustained standing ovation for the men who helped bring the World Cup trophy back to Spanish soil. Levante are honouring the Barcelona players before the game as a mark of gratitude for their contributions to the national team’s success.

Despite the special tribute Levante paid to Barcelona’s World Cup winners, the LaLiga champions showed no mercy, racing into a two-goal lead before half-time. Xavi Espart opened the scoring in the fifth minute, before Lamine Yamal doubled Barcelona’s advantage in the 19th minute.