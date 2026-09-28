The high-stakes drama surrounding Manchester City’s alleged financial misconduct reached a new fever pitch this week as chief executive Soriano took a proactive stance during a gathering of Europe’s elite football power players.

Speaking at a board meeting of the European Football Clubs body in Copenhagen, according to Sky Sports, Soriano addressed his peers with a message of absolute defiance regarding the ongoing investigation into the club’s business practices. Rather than retreating in the face of damaging reports, the City CEO used the platform to signal that the reigning champions are preparing for a protracted legal conflict that could redefine the landscape of English football governance for years to come.

While Soriano avoided public questions from the media outside the venue, his internal communications were described as firm and uncompromising. He reportedly highlighted the fact that the allegations against the club have been in the public domain for eight years, suggesting that a resolution remains a distant prospect. This internal briefing comes at a critical juncture, following widespread reports that an independent tribunal has finally reached a verdict on the 115 charges brought by the Premier League in 2023.



