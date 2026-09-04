'Nowhere near my level!' - Kevin De Bruyne delivers brutal verdict on Enzo Fernandez as Man City successor after £125m transfer

Man City icon De Bruyne has provided a candid and somewhat scathing assessment of Fernandez following the midfielder's high-profile move to the Etihad. While fans have been quick to label the former Chelsea man as the heir to De Bruyne’s throne, the Belgian veteran has urged caution, suggesting that the comparisons are premature and perhaps unearned at this stage of the young midfielder's career.

Speaking in an interview with Nieuwsblad, De Bruyne addressed the growing narrative surrounding his replacement. “Manchester City fans calling Fernandez my successor? Honestly, I think that’s a little too much,” De Bruyne said in the interview. He continued: “Enzo is a good player, I’m not saying he isn’t. He has quality, he has potential and he can become a very important midfielder. But if we’re being completely honest, I don’t think he is anywhere near the level I was playing at for Manchester City.”