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Champions League
team-logoParis Saint-Germain
Puskas Arena
team-logoArsenal
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Caitlin Casey

How to get PSG Champions League Final 2026 tickets: Puskas Arena information, where to buy Paris Saint-Germain tickets, prices and more

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Tickets
Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain

Here's how you can see PSG looking for glory over Arsenal in Budapest this May

Paris Saint-Germain has officially punched its ticket to the UEFA Champions League Final in Budapest on May 30, 2026.

This is a chance to see PSG finally conquer Europe, 30 years after the historic 1996 Cup Winners' Cup triumph.

Whether you’re a regular at the Virage Auteuil or part of the global Parisian diaspora, don't miss your chance to be there when history is made.

GOAL has the full breakdown of how to secure your seat at the Puskás Aréna, including official club portals and pricing.

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When is the UEFA Champions League Final?

crest
Champions League - Final
Puskas Arena

How to buy UEFA Champions League Final tickets?

PSG has been allocated 16,824 tickets. Supporters will occupy the South Side of the Puskás Aréna, which will be transformed into a sea of red and blue.

Tickets are strictly personal and will require ID at the stadium gates.

Sales Windows:

  • Phase 1 (Priority Abonnés): Reserved for Season Ticket holders (Abonnement Petit Prince and Integral) with the highest loyalty points. Running until Monday, May 11, 13:00.
  • Phase 2 (MyParis Members & Other Abonnés): Members of the MyParis program and remaining season ticket holders are invited to enter the official ballot until Monday, May 11.
  • Phase 3 (Ballot Results): Successful entrants will receive an email notification on Monday afternoon with a unique code to purchase via the UEFA portal on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • Phase 4 (General Sale/Standby): If any tickets remain, they will be released to those on the standby list from Tuesday, May 12.

Secondary Markets

If you aren't an Abonné or a MyParis member, the official allocation will be hard to reach.

For those determined to be in Budapest regardless of the ballot, secondary platforms like StubHub can be a way to find last-minute availability, though expect prices to reflect the game's historic nature.

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How much are UEFA Champions League Final tickets?

Face-value ticket prices for the 2026 Champions League final in Budapest range from €70 to €950.

UEFA released price tiers for the match, as follows:

  • Category 1: €760 - €950 (centrally located on the main and opposite stands)
  • Category 2: €520 - €650 (located in the corners or upper rows of the main stands)
  • Category 3: €140 - €180 (positioned behind the goals or in corner sections further from the pitch)
  • Fans First: €70 (located directly behind the goals)
  • Easy Access/Wheelchair: €70

Keep tabs on the official PSG and UEFA sites for additional information and on secondary selling sites such as StubHub or Ticombo for current availability.

Where is the UEFA Champions League Final?

Budapest’s Puskas Arena is the biggest multi-use stadium in Hungary, with a seating capacity of 67,215.

It was built between 2017 and 2019 on the site of the former Ferenc Puskas Stadium and is the official home of the Hungary national football team.

A UEFA four-star venue, the Puskas Arena has already hosted several major football events since its grand opening, including four games at Euro 2020 and the 2020 UEFA Super Cup between Bayern Munich and Sevilla. More recently, it staged the 2023 Europa League final between Sevilla and Roma.

As the name suggests, the Puskas Arena is named after Ferenc Puskas, who is arguably Budapest’s most famous and revered football son. A star member of the Magical Magyars team of the 1950s, Puskas became an international phenomenon when he joined Real Madrid, helping Los Blancos to three European Cups.

What to expect from PSG vs Arsenal?

Head to Head

Paris Saint-GermainDrawArsenal
2
2
1
Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
2
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
FT
Champions League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
0
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
1
FT
Champions League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
0
FT
Champions League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
2
FT
Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
1
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
FT
6Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5
PSG

PSG - Form

FCL
D2-2
FCB
D1-1
B29
W1-0
RCL
W0-2
PAR
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ARS

ARS - Form

FUL
W3-0
ATM
W1-0
WHU
W0-1
BUR
W1-0
CRY
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/1
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
Paris Saint-Germain

Injuries and Suspensions

Arsenal

No sidelined players

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Frequently asked questions

Arsenal have received an allocation of 16,824 tickets for the UEFA Champions League Final in Budapest. Arsenal fans will be located in the North Side of the Puskas Arena.

There will be various sales windows available for Arsenal fans to purchase tickets, these will be run via the UEFA ticketing portal, Access to the UEFA ticketing portal will be controlled via unique access codes issued to supporters. 

Face-value ticket prices for the 2026 Champions League final in Budapest range from €70 to €950. Category 1 tickets cost the most and they are centrally located on the main and opposite stands of the Puskas Arena.

The Champions League final 2026 is being played at Budapest’s Puskas Arena, which is the biggest multi-use stadium in Hungary, with a seating capacity of 67,215. It was built between 2017 and 2019 on the site of the former Ferenc Puskas Stadium and is the official home of the Hungary national football team.

A UEFA four-star venue, the Puskas Arena has already hosted a number of major football events since its grand opening, including four games at Euro 2020, the 2020 UEFA Super Cup between Bayern Munich and Sevilla. More recently, it staged the 2023 Europa League final between Sevilla and Roma.

Gabriel Martinelli tops Arsenal's scoring charts in Europe this season, having netted six Champions League goals so far. Viktor Gyokeres is just one behind on five goals.

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