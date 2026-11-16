How to get Swansea City vs Bolton Wanderers tickets: Championship prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Swansea City host Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday, December 8, 2026 at the Swansea.com Stadium in Swansea.

In their most recent head-to-head meeting back in March 2019, Swansea City secured a comfortable 2-0 victory at home courtesy of late goals from Oli McBurnie and Bersant Celina. Across the last five official fixtures played between the two clubs prior to their current campaign, Swansea hold the upper hand with three wins compared to Bolton's single victory, alongside one draw.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Swansea City vs Bolton Wanderers, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Swansea City vs Bolton Wanderers Championship kick-off?

Swansea City vs Bolton Wanderers takes place at the Swansea.com Stadium in Swansea on Tuesday, December 8, 2026.

Championship - Game Week 20 8 Dec 2026 - 14:45 Swansea.com Stadium

How to buy Swansea City vs Bolton Wanderers Championship tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Swansea City vs Bolton Wanderers Championship fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchase directly through the official Swansea City ticket office or website for standard home seating. Away supporters should check Bolton Wanderers' official ticketing portal for allocated away section sales.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Championship fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Swansea City vs Bolton Wanderers Championship tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Swansea City vs Bolton Wanderers Championship fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Adult General Admission: Start from £20 to £35.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Shortside Upper Tier and General Seating: Generally start around £65 to £70 .

Generally start around . Premium Category Seating: Range from £100 up to £155+.

Swansea City vs Bolton Wanderers Championship: Everything you need to know

Swansea City vs Bolton Wanderers Form

Swansea have recorded one win, no draws, and four defeats across their last five Championship matches, scoring eight goals and conceding nine. Their most recent result was a 2-1 home loss to Birmingham City, and they also suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers in late October. The 4-0 win over Blackburn Rovers on October 31 remains their standout result in that run.

Bolton have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five league games. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat at Derby County, and they also suffered a 1-5 loss at Middlesbrough earlier in October. The away win at Charlton Athletic on November 3 is their only victory during this period.

Swansea City vs Bolton Wanderers: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in March 2019, when Swansea City won 2-0 at home in the Championship. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures on record, Swansea have won three, Bolton have won one, and one match ended in a draw.