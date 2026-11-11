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Premier League
team-logoNewcastle United
St James' Park
team-logoSunderland
Book Newcastle United vs Sunderland Tickets
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How to get Newcastle United vs Sunderland tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Newcastle United
Sunderland
Premier League

Newcastle United take on Sunderland in the Premier League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Newcastle United host Sunderland on Sunday, Desember 6, 2026 at St James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne.

In their most recent Premier League meeting on March 22, 2026, Sunderland secured a dramatic 2-1 victory away at St James' Park. That result extended Sunderland's recent dominance in the fixture, following a narrow 1-0 win over Newcastle earlier in the 2025–26 campaign.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Newcastle United vs Sunderland, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Newcastle United vs Sunderland Premier League kick-off?

Newcastle United vs Sunderland kicks off at St James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne on Sunday, Desember 6, 2026.

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Premier League - Game Week 14
St James' Park

How to buy Newcastle United vs Sunderland Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Leeds United vs Ipswich Town Premier League match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: Tickets are primarily distributed directly through Newcastle United's official ticketing portal for home supporters and Sunderland AFC's official channels for visiting fans.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Newcastle United vs Sunderland Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the upcoming Newcastle United vs Sunderland Premier League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standard General Admission: Typically range from roughly £45 to £85.
  • Official Hospitality Packages: Generally starting upwards of £200 to £400+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • General Admission Seats: typically start from around £150 to £280.
  • Longside/Upper-Tier Seats: Generally range between £325 and £545.
Book Newcastle United vs Sunderland TicketsBuy Now

Newcastle United vs Sunderland Premier League: Everything you need to know

Newcastle United vs Sunderland Form

Newcastle have won one, drawn zero and lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-1 home defeat to Everton in the Premier League, a result that followed a 3-1 Carabao Cup loss to the same opposition. Their only positive result in that run was a 0-2 win at Crystal Palace. Across the five matches, Newcastle have scored just four goals and conceded seven, with consecutive losses highlighting a team that has struggled for consistency on both sides of the ball.

Sunderland have won one, drawn two and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-2 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League, which came after a 3-1 Premier League loss at Coventry City. A 3-2 Carabao Cup win over Brentford represents their sole victory in the run. The Black Cats have scored six goals and conceded eight across those five games, with a goalless draw against Leeds United their only clean sheet.

NEW

NEW - Form

AVL
L0-1
CRY
W0-2
EVE
L3-1
EVE
L0-1
FUL
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
SUN

SUN - Form

LEE
D0-0
BRE
W3-2
COV
L3-1
DZG
L0-2
CHE
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Newcastle United vs Sunderland: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Premier League on 22 March 2026, when Sunderland won 1-2 at St James' Park. Before that, Sunderland claimed a 1-0 home victory over Newcastle in December 2025. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, Sunderland hold the stronger recent record with two wins to Newcastle's one, alongside one draw, though the series also includes a 0-3 Newcastle victory in an FA Cup tie in January 2024.

Head to Head

Newcastle UnitedDrawSunderland
1
1
3
Premier League
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
1
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
2
FT
Premier League
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
0
FT
FA Cup
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
0
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
3
FT
Premier League
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
1
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
FT
Premier League
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
3
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
0
FT
5Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

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