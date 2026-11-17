Jagiellonia Bialystok host Crystal Palace on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at Stadion Miejski in Bialystok.

Jagiellonia heads into this stretch of the competition displaying solid home resilience, backed by a recent string of victories across domestic and cup action. Crystal Palace enters this continental test looking to navigate a busy fixture list and secure crucial points away from home in the league phase standings.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Crystal Palace, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Crystal Palace Europa League kick-off?

Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Crystal Palace takes place at Stadion Miejski in Bialystok on Thursday, December 10, 2026.

Europa League - Game Week 6 10 Dec 2026 - 12:45 Stadion Miejski, Bialystok

How to buy Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Crystal Palace Europa League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Crystal Palace Europa League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchasing directly through the official ticket portals or box offices of Jagiellonia Białystok or Crystal Palace is the primary and most secure method for supporters to secure seats.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Europa League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Crystal Palace Europa League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Crystal Palace Europa League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Lower-Tier or General Admission: Generally starts around €20 to €40.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Entry-Level Tickets: Starting at approximately €50 to €65 .

Starting at approximately . Average Market Prices: Hover around €95 to €110

Hover around Premium Blocks and Central Long-Side Seats: Scale upwards of €150 to €250+.

Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Crystal Palace Europa League: Everything you need to know

Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Crystal Palace Form

Jagiellonia Bialystok have recorded four wins and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Ekstraklasa victory over GKS Katowice, and they also claimed a commanding 6-0 win over Lechia Gdansk in the FA Cup. Their only loss in this run came against Levski Sofia in the Europa League. Across the five fixtures, Jagiellonia scored nine goals and conceded two, reflecting a solid defensive base at home.

Crystal Palace have won one, drawn one and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 Premier League defeat to Liverpool at Selhurst Park, and they also suffered a 2-0 loss to Newcastle United and a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. Their sole win in the sequence was a Carabao Cup victory at Fulham. Palace have conceded seven goals across the five matches while scoring five.

Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Crystal Palace: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Jagiellonia Bialystok and Crystal Palace across the last five recorded fixtures.