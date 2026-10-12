How to get Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo de A Coruna tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Atletico Madrid host Deportivo de A Coruna on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid.

The two sides recently faced off in the Copa del Rey in January 2026, where Antoine Griezmann scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 victory for Atlético. Their upcoming La Liga fixture at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano marks another chapter in this historic rivalry as both clubs seek vital points in the 2026–27 campaign.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo de A Coruna, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga kick-off?

LaLiga - Game Week 10 24 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Riyadh Air Metropolitano

How to buy Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga tickets?

Here are the main options to purchase tickets for Atlético Madrid vs Deportivo de La Coruña at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano:

1. Official Club Channels

Atlético Madrid Official Website: The safest and most direct option. Club socio members usually get priority access, after which remaining seats open up to the general public.

Stadium Ticket Office (Taquillas): You can purchase remaining general public tickets directly at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano box office in Madrid leading up to matchday.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for this fixture at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano vary depending on seating location and where you purchase them:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission (Face Value): Standard single-match tickets generally start around €35 to €45 for upper tier seats behind the goals (Fondo Norte / Fondo Sur).

Mid-Tier Seating: Lateral upper and lower stands (Lateral Este / Lateral Oeste) usually range from €60 to €110 .

Premium Seating: Lower central rows close to the pitch range between €120 and €180 .

Club Socio / Member Discount: Official socio members typically receive a discount of 10% to 20% off general face-value prices.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

Entry-Level (Cheapest Available): On secondary platforms, starting prices generally range from €40 to €75 .

Average Price: The average ticket price across standard non-VIP listings falls between €150 and €185 .

VIP & Hospitality: Official hospitality and lounge access options start at roughly €250 to €450+ .

Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo de A Coruna Form

Atletico Madrid arrive at this fixture in strong domestic form, having won three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing produced a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in the LaLiga derby, a result that underlined their quality when it matters most. Earlier in that run, Simeone's side were even more emphatic, putting four past Osasuna without reply and winning 3-0 away at Real Sociedad. Those back-to-back league wins sandwiching the derby result point to a side that has found genuine consistency in front of goal. Their only defeats in the period came against Liverpool in the Champions League and Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga, and across the five matches they demonstrated an ability to score in volume while remaining competitive at the highest level.

Deportivo come into this game with a more mixed picture, collecting two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 1-1 draw at Real Betis, continuing a pattern of grinding out points rather than winning convincingly. The highlight of their recent form was a 2-3 away victory at Villarreal, which showed they carry a threat on the counter. They lost 1-0 to Sevilla and drew 1-1 with Getafe in between, suggesting a side that struggles for dominance but refuses to be easily beaten.

Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo de A Coruna: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Copa del Rey in January 2026, when Atletico Madrid won 1-0 away at Deportivo de A Coruna. Looking back across the last five encounters on record, Atletico have been the dominant force, winning four times with one draw and no defeats. Deportivo have yet to beat Atletico in this fixture dataset, and the aggregate scoreline across those matches reflects the gap in quality between the two sides.