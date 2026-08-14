It didn't take long for Yohanna to illuminate Swedish football. In just 18 appearances in all competitions, he scored five goals and registered four assists for AIK.

A headline-grabbing moment came in the Allsvenskan game Halmstad in April, where he netted a dramatic match-winning goal in the 83rd minute. After smacking a golden opportunity off the post in the first half, he made amends by battering through two defenders and blasting the ball past the goalkeeper.

"I always want to move forward every time I have the ball," Yohanna said after the standout display. "I know I am good one-on-one."

His performance left his own teammates in awe. AIK winger Taha Ayari remarked: "He's like Lamine Yamal, wow. Sometimes I don't really know what he's going to do, when he goes in and out and back and forth. Then I just back off and let him do his thing."

Veteran goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt echoed the need to "Just let him do his thing," adding: "Everyone sees that he has an extreme X-factor."

Having joined AIK in the middle of the season last July, he was eased into the starting XI. Just three of his six league appearances were as a starter, and he found himself being used as a left-winger and left-back.

“I needed to adapt to the intensity of the game,” he says. “The fact that I was allowed to play in other positions was difficult, but I think that as a football player you can't say that you should only play in a certain position. So, it was calm for me. I knew that my time would come if I just kept working hard.”

He was ever-present in the starting XI this season and had his heart set on winning the league's top scorer prize before he departed for Brighton seven weeks into the campaign.