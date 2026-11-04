The Shortlist: Yassir Zabiri should be on the Premier League elite's transfer radar as Racing Santander star rivals Raphinha, Kylian Mbappe & Lamine Yamal in La Liga scoring charts

"The way Racing Santander play is what convinced me to come here," Yassir Zabiri said after joining the La Liga outfit on loan from Rennes in August. "I also really like Spain, and I believe this is the right environment for me."

Racing sporting director Chema Aragon also struck a confident chord at Zabiri's unveiling, adding: "He has the qualities we were looking for. He moves well into space, finishes chances effectively, is intelligent, and adapts quickly."

They have both quickly been proven right. Before his debut, Zabiri set himself the target of scoring at least 10 goals for Racing. It's safe to say that he will smash that mark, having already found the net eight times through his first 11 appearances.

The Moroccan forward is currently fourth in the race for the Pichichi - the top scorer award in La Liga - seven adrift of early leader Raphinha, four behind Kylian Mbappe and only two off Lamine Yamal. That is quite the feat for Zabiri, especially when you factor in that newly-promoted Racing are 16th in the table and don't have anywhere near the same depth as Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Indeed, Zabiri's individual brilliance could be the difference between mid-table safety and a relegation battle for Racing, who secured their return to La Liga in May after a 14-year absence. Whatever happens, he is obviously destined for bigger things, with Aston Villa and Newcastle reportedly tracking the 21-year-old ahead of the January transfer window.

Zabiri may even spark a bidding war among all of the Premier League's elite clubs: he's that good. What may seem like an overnight success story on the surface has actually been anything but; Zabiri has been knocked down repeatedly and is now being rewarded for getting back every time, driven by an unshakeable belief that his time would come.