Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Yasir Zabiri Shortlist 1-1.pngGetty/GOAL

The Shortlist: Yassir Zabiri should be on the Premier League elite's transfer radar as Racing Santander star rivals Raphinha, Kylian Mbappe & Lamine Yamal in La Liga scoring charts

The Rennes loanee has hit the ground running in Spain, and could earn a big-money move to England if he can keep up his electrifying form

James Westwood

  • "The way Racing Santander play is what convinced me to come here," Yassir Zabiri said after joining the La Liga outfit on loan from Rennes in August. "I also really like Spain, and I believe this is the right environment for me."

    Racing sporting director Chema Aragon also struck a confident chord at Zabiri's unveiling, adding: "He has the qualities we were looking for. He moves well into space, finishes chances effectively, is intelligent, and adapts quickly."

    They have both quickly been proven right. Before his debut, Zabiri set himself the target of scoring at least 10 goals for Racing. It's safe to say that he will smash that mark, having already found the net eight times through his first 11 appearances.

    The Moroccan forward is currently fourth in the race for the Pichichi - the top scorer award in La Liga - seven adrift of early leader Raphinha, four behind Kylian Mbappe and only two off Lamine Yamal. That is quite the feat for Zabiri, especially when you factor in that newly-promoted Racing are 16th in the table and don't have anywhere near the same depth as Barcelona or Real Madrid.

    Indeed, Zabiri's individual brilliance could be the difference between mid-table safety and a relegation battle for Racing, who secured their return to La Liga in May after a 14-year absence. Whatever happens, he is obviously destined for bigger things, with Aston Villa and Newcastle reportedly tracking the 21-year-old ahead of the January transfer window.

    Zabiri may even spark a bidding war among all of the Premier League's elite clubs: he's that good. What may seem like an overnight success story on the surface has actually been anything but; Zabiri has been knocked down repeatedly and is now being rewarded for getting back every time, driven by an unshakeable belief that his time would come.

  • First steps

    Zabiri - Famalicao
    Getty

    Zabiri learned his trade in his homeland before earning his first shot in Europe as a teenager, but had to be patient for senior opportunities

    Zabiri started his footballing journey at KAC Marrakech before entering the prestigious Mohammed VI Football academy, which is also responsible for developing Morocco internationals such as Nayef Aguerd, Youssef En Nesyri and Azzedine Ounahi.

    "I'll be eternally grateful to the academy because it's better than many places in Europe," Zabiri told Diario AS. "Everything was at our disposal, whatever we needed, it was there."

    He graduated at the age of 18, and in January 2024, made his debut for the Union Touarga senior team. Across 11 appearances for the Botola Pro League club, Zabiri registered three goals, and caught the eye with his clever moment and positional sense in the final third. As a natural No.9 who is also capable of operating on either flank as an inside forward, Zabiri was soon being touted as one of the brightest talents in Moroccan football, and enquiries from European clubs flooded in.

    Portuguese side side Famalicao ultimately won the race for his services, signing the youngster from Touarga on a four-year deal at the start of the 2024-25 season for just €600,000. When explaining his decision to choose Famalicao, Zabiri added to AS: "I thought it would be ideal to play from the very beginning without having to go through a tough adaptation process. I also looked at their track record: they bring in young players and, over time, they move up to bigger teams. Look at the example of Manuel Ugarte."

    Zabiri initially had to fight hard for his spot, though, splitting time between the Under-23s squad and the first team. He was restricted to just six senior appearances in his debut season - partly because of a muscle injury - and although he still managed to score three goals, then-Famalicao head coach Hugo Oliveira was determined to take a cautious approach with his development.

  • Global glory

    FBL-WC-U20-2025-ARG-MAR
    AFP

    The talented forward led his country to global glory at U20 level, and a bigger role was waiting for him at Famalicao upon his return

    Zabiri only played 47 minutes across Famalicao's first six league games of the 2025-26 campaign too, but still secured a call-up to Morocco's U20 World Cup squad. That did not, however, go down well with Oliveira.

    "The coach of Famalicao threatened him with losing his place in the team," then-Morocco U20s coach Mohamed Ouahbi claimed at a press conference during the tournament. "He replied that he would return as a world champion and the team's top scorer, and if that happens, he deserves it."

    And that's exactly what happened. Morocco had never previously won the World Cup at any age-group level, but stormed to glory by beating South Korea, the United States, France and Argentina in the knockout rounds. Sabiri scored five goals in seven matches, including both in Morocco's 2-0 final win over Argentina.

    He curled a superb free-kick into the top corner for his first and volleyed home at the back post for his second, ultimately earning a share of the tournament Golden Boot and the Player of the Match prize for his unforgettable performance. The Silver Ball for the second-best player at the World Cup also went to Zabiri, with his Morocco team-mate Othmane Maamma scooping the Golden award.

    "This is what I've always wanted: to play and make a name for myself with the Moroccan national team. I've worked hard for a long time and I was waiting for an opportunity like this. Thank God, I've fulfilled my dream of winning a World Cup," Zabiri said to AS, and more opportunities then followed at club level.

    Famalicao fans and officials held a special ceremony to celebrate Zabiri's achievement upon his return to Portugal, and Oliveira made him a regular starter. Zabiri responded by scoring five goals in seven starts between November and January, showing maturity and physicality beyond his years.

    "Yassir is full of talent," Oliveira said. "His room for growth is enormous. He is very intelligent in his movements and very mobile." Those qualities made him a hot prospect in the winter transfer window, and Famalicao received a formal offer from Ligue 1 side Rennes.

  • French nightmare

    FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-RENNES-METZ
    AFP

    A six-month spell in France brought nothing but misery for Zabiri, who never managed to break into the Rennes starting XI

    Rennes completed the €12m signing of Zabiri on deadline day, and gave him a glowing introduction. "Yassir is a talented player and he has taken a step forward thanks to the U20 World Cup," said Rennes sporting director Loic Desire. "His movement, his ability to read the game, his running and his composure in front of goal make him a very interesting prospect." Rennes executive chairman Arnaud Pouille added: "In addition to his footballing qualities, we found him to be a very pleasant young man with his head screwed on."

    Zabiri, meanwhile, was confident about making an immediate impact: "I am very happy to be joining Stade Rennais, which is a great club. I was attracted by its project." However, it was manager Habib Beye who had actively pushed for Zabiri to bolster the club's attacking options after the sale of Mohamed Kader Meite to Al-Hilal, but he was relieved of his duties just days after Zabiri's arrival.

    Franck Haise then took over, and did not have the same prior knowledge of Zabiri, or indeed the affinity towards him. The French coach wanted Rennes to play physical, direct football and favoured Esteban Lepaul and Breel Embolo as his lead forwards, leaving Zabiri to feed on scraps immediately.

    He didn't start any of Rennes' final 14 Ligue 1 games season, and only played more than nine minutes in one of his six substitute appearances. Ouahbi, since promoted from his U20s job to coach Morocco's senior side, did hand Zabiri his maiden international call-up in March, but he was ultimately an unused substitute in games against Ecuador and Paraguay.

    The lack of football at Rennes had brought his career development screeching to a halt. To make matters even worse, in July, Rennes bolstered their attacking ranks even further by signing Eliezer Mayenda from Sunderland. Zabiri's future was thus thrown into doubt after just six months in France.

    Bound by contract terms running to 2029, Rennes didn't completely give up on him, but they immediately began looking for loan suitors after signing Mayenda. When Racing stepped forward, Zabiri jumped at the chance to end his nightmare at Roazhon Park.

  • Difference-maker

    Real Racing Club de Santander v Elche CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27
    Getty Images Sport

    Zabiri expressed his belief that La Liga was the ideal environment for him to blossom after joining Racing, and proved it on his first start

    Zabiri didn't blame Haise or anyone else for his failure at Rennes, but did admit that he was ill-suited to Ligue 1 football. "The collective game in Portugal is similar to Spain," Zabiri said after touching down at Racing. "In France, it is different, with more one-on-one situations and more duels. I prefer the football here, where I am more connected with my team-mates."

    He was also excited to work under manager Jose Alberto Lopez, who encourages creative expression in the final third, with his high-risk, high reward approach having made Racing an entertaining and effective transitional team. "The style of play at Racing is what convinced me to come, in addition to the fact I really like Spain," Zabiri added.

    Racing opened the 2026-27 campaign with a 2-2 draw against Villarreal before losing 1-0 at Getafe, with Zabiri stepping off the bench for the final 20 minutes or so in both games. Lopez then included him in the starting XI for the first time when Racing played host to Elche, and he announced himself in spectacular fashion.

    Zabiri put Racing ahead in the 15th minute after capitalising on an awful mistake from Elche No.1 Matias Dituro, nipping in to prod the ball into the net just as the goalkeeper had tried to flick it back into his own arms on the edge of the box. Six minutes later, he made it two, producing a cool, low finish after latching onto a deflected pass.

    Elche were shell-shocked, and Zabiri completed his hat-trick shortly after the half-hour with an acrobatic volley that was too hot for Dituro to handle, effectively ending the game as a contest. With his job done, Zabiri came off in the 69th minute and received a deserved standing ovation from the Estadio El Sardinero crowd. Elche went on to score twice late on, but Racing held on for a 3-2 victory to kickstart their season, and Lopez singled out Zabiri for special praise.

    "Zabiri has exceptional talent that allows him to make the difference in any situation," the Racing boss told reporters. "For me, having players like that is a huge blessing; it's a pleasure to coach him."

  • Ruthless 'team player'

    Real Racing Club de Santander v Valencia CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27
    Getty Images Sport

    The goals have kept flying in for Zabiri over the last two months, and he's also become a full Morocco international

    Zabiri has gone on to start eight of Racing's last nine Liga games, scoring in five of them. He bagged a brace to earn Lopez's side a 2-1 win against Alaves, recorded a consolation goal in their 7-2 defeat to Barca, produced a poacher's finish in a 1-1 draw with Valencia, and fired an 84th-minute winner against Espanyol.

    Despite a lack of top-class service, Zabiri has significantly outperformed his 4.86 expected goals (xG) total. He ranks in the 99th percentile for goals per 90 minutes among La Liga forwards, converting 34.8 percent of his chances, and he's kept 13 of the 23 shots he's taken so far on target. That clinical edge has made him one of the most lethal players in Europe's top five divisions, but that's not the only reason he has impressed Lopez, who is striving to keep the striker's feet on the ground.

    "We need to be patient with this player. He should keep working and keep scoring goals," the Racing coach has said. "He's a fantastic team player; he works for his team-mates and makes the difference when it's his turn."

    It was no surprise when Zabiri was included in the Morocco squad for the first international break of the season. This time, the former Famalicao starlet went straight into Ouahbi's line up, playing 62 minutes in a 2-0 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying victory over Gabon. "Zabiri is going through a good period and produced an excellent performance despite the fact that the match was not easy," the manager said after the final whistle.

    There's a lot of competition for places, but Zabiri will hope to be Morocco's lead frontman by the time the next AFCON kicks off in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda next summer. He may also find himself at a new club, because Racing, and indeed Rennes, won't be able to keep hold of him if he continues to bang in goals at such a prolific rate.

  • On the lookout

    Real Racing Club de Santander v RCD Espanyol de Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27
    Getty Images Sport

    There is a surplus of top strikers in the Premier League at the moment, and Zabiri could fit in at several clubs

    Racing do not have a buy option on Zabiri, and it's already getting to the point where he will be out of their price range completely. But if the Moroccan ace has his way, he will be staying in La Liga, and Camp Nou is his dream destination.

    "Honestly, I love La Liga. When I was a kid, I was a Barca fan and watched almost every game. It's such beautiful and exciting football," Zabiri told AS. "All the teams are good; it's not just Real Madrid or Barca: there's Atletico [Madrid] and many more, always competing at their best. It's definitely a fantastic league, with some great and historic clubs."

    Zabiri went on to express his belief that he could "adapt without problem" to playing for Barca or Atletico, and based on his current form, it's difficult to argue. But he also has the attributes to thrive in the Premier League.

    With his sharp goal-scoring instincts, aerial prowess and endless stamina, Zabiri would suit the intensity of English football. Newcastle probably see him as the ideal replacement for the struggling Yoane Wissa, while at Aston Villa he could be the perfect foil for Nicolas Jackson in the final third.

    However, Arsenal are probably the Premier League club most in the need of the services of a striker like Zabiri. Viktor Gyokeres has yet to earn the full trust of Mikel Arteta and Kai Havertz is not a natural No.9, so Zabiri could give them what they're missing.

    He'd also be a major asset for Manchester United, who haven't got a like-for-like backup for the injured Benjamin Sesko. Leeds and Ipswich have been linked with Zabiri, too, but he has the skillset to be aiming higher. Although the temptation to stay in his new comfort zone will be strong, Zabiri could unlock his full potential if he decides to challenge himself in the most competitive league of all.