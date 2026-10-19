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Will Arsenal sack Renee Slegers? Gunners boss feeling the heat as WSL title favourites' historic winless run goes on

The north Londoners were the pre-season pick for many to top the table, but their chances of doing so have slipped away massively after tasting victory in just one of their opening six matches

Ameé Ruszkai

  • When the new Women's Super League season began, on paper, Arsenal looked like the team to beat. The Gunners enjoyed a brilliant transfer window, building a stronger and deeper squad than any in the division, and looked ready to take that next step. It didn't feel like it was a huge step, either. After all, this team won the Champions League in 2025 and was Manchester City's closest challenger for the WSL title a year later.

    But predicting them to make that step felt like a bit of a trap. It felt too easy. It's very rarely the team that wins the transfer window that turns out to be the best team, is it?. Even though the reasons to back Arsenal to win their first WSL title since 2019 felt compelling, there was something in the gut that held some observers back.

    Those who did so will be glad they trusted their instincts. On Saturday, the Gunners were held to a disappointing draw by newly-promoted Birmingham City, meaning they've won just one of their opening six league games and now gone five WSL games without a win for the first time ever. It leaves Arsenal in eighth place, in a 14-team league, a huge 12 points off the pace. In what is only a 26-game season, it's hard to see a way back when it comes to chasing the title.

    So what has gone so wrong to leave Arsenal in this position? And what does it all mean for the future of head coach Renee Slegers?

  • Familiar failings

    Kim Little Arsenal Women 2026-27
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    Arsenal have been dominant in so many games this season, creating plenty of chances, but have struggled to convert that into wins

    One of the stand-out problems this season for the Gunners has been playing against a low block. It's not a new issue for this team, but it did look like they had, to an extent, banished those demons last season. Looking at the 16 games in which Arsenal had the most possession last term, across the WSL and the Champions League, they dropped points just twice. Their four most dominant performances - away at Leicester, Everton, OH Leuven and Benfica - all ended in victory.

    It's been an entirely different story this season. Against Crystal Palace last month, Arsenal had 79 percent of the ball but drew 0-0. On Saturday, against Birmingham, the Gunners had 76% possession and drew 1-1. Against Koge in the Champions League a few weeks ago, Arsenal had 70% of the ball and just about secured a 1-0 win thanks to a late Mariona Caldentey penalty.

    These games have been a real struggle, despite the variety and quality that Slegers has at her disposal. A lack of tempo in possession has been an issue, meaning the opponent isn't dragged out of position often enough to create more chances. Even when opportunities are created, they are not being taken. No team in the WSL is underperforming with regards to their expected goals statistic more than Arsenal.

  • Frustration building

    Renee Slegers Arsenal Women 2026-27
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    Slegers usually cuts and calm and composed figure, but her frustration has started to show in recent weeks

    Frustration is starting to seep out of Slegers in recent press conferences. That is rare from the usually calm and composed Dutchwoman, but it's a sign of how things are going for Arsenal and the pressure that is mounting on the head coach.

    After a 2-2 draw with Paris FC in the Champions League last month, in which the French side came from 2-0 down thanks in part to an inexplicable handball incident, Slegers didn't hold a press conference, with assistant Aaron D'Antino instead facing the media.

    Rather, the head coach was, according to The Athletic, in tears in the changing room, prompting many staff and players to believe it was the end of her reign. A few days later, Slegers apologised to the media for not coming out to speak.

    It wasn't quite that dramatic on Saturday after her team had to come from a goal down to secure a point, but Slegers did exude greater frustration at the players and the performance than usual, even if it still wasn't particularly explosive.

  • Questionable calls

    Oceane Hurtre Ona Batlle Birmingham Arsenal Women 2026-27
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    Birmingham had goal-scorer Oceane Hurtre attack Arsenal's left on Saturday, targeting Ona Batlle on her unnatural side

    There's obviously only so much that Slegers can do in these situations. She can tell the players to increase the tempo in possession, but it's up to them to do it. As for converting chances to turn one point into three, that's entirely out of her hands.

    But Slegers is by no means blameless in this slump. There have been questions about her ability to manage this big squad, with particular surprise coming at the lack of minutes for summer signing Geraldine Reuteler. Her rotation of goalkeepers has also come under the microscope, especially with some errors creeping in in that position.

    At times, it feels like Slegers is shoehorning players in a bit, too. Alessia Russo played as a No.10 on Saturday, with Stina Blackstenius used as the centre-forward. That combination has been useful in the past, but it doesn't work against a low block, which is exactly how Birmingham were expected to play.

    Then there were the rather eye-opening comments from Blues boss Amy Merricks that she purposely switched Oceane Hurtre, who scored her sixth goal of the WSL season to give the newly-promoted side the lead, to the right wing to target Arsenal's left side.

    Ona Batlle, signed from Barcelona in the summer, has been playing at left-back, despite being right-footed. It's something she is used to, but that Batlle was picked out as a weak spot by the opposition begs the question of whether she is best-suited to that role in this team. Rather, is Batlle simply playing there because, in Emily Fox and Smilla Holmberg, the Gunners already have two great right-back options?

  • Change coming?

    Lotte Wubben-Moy Renee Slegers Arsenal Women 2025-26
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    Pressure appears to be building on Slegers, but it feels like any change at the top would come from a decision of her own, rather than one from Arsenal

    Asked if this situation is "fixable" on Saturday, Slegers was determined. "Yes, of course," she replied, highlighting a lack of defensive solidity and an inability to put the ball in the back of the net as the key issues to solve. "It would have been a bigger issue if we don’t play the Arsenal way and we don’t get control of games and we can’t dominate the way we want to dominate. We’ve done that in all games."

    But will Slegers be the one tasked with fixing it? She has plenty of credit in the bank after leading Arsenal to Champions League glory less than 18 months ago, the first triumph for an English women's side in Europe since the Gunners' first way back in 2007. Yet, it's understandable why some onlookers may believe that this team needs fresh guidance, especially given the big aim of winning the league feels improbable at this point.

    "I still believe I can impact and help the team move forwards," Slegers said, before adding, "but I think it’s always, if that’s not the case anymore, then a change needs to happen."

    Will that be a question Arsenal, or Slegers herself, the latter of which feels the likeliest source of change, are forced to ask now? North London rivals Tottenham, who held the Gunners to a frustrating goalless draw last term, would love to secure a result that prompts such soul-searching this Saturday.