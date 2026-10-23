‘As bullish as I’ve ever been’ - USL rebrand reflects owners’ belief in promotion-relegation, but stadiums and expansion remain hurdles

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, at exactly noon, it appeared on social media.
The clip lasts exactly one minute and 33 seconds, and it outlines what, exactly, USL will look like going forward. All of the things that had been either rumored, reported, or confirmed were consolidated. Yes, this thing will be split into three divisions. Yes, USL will implement promotion and relegation - that thing American soccer leagues have thus far strayed so vehemently away from. Yes, the top flight will be called the "USL Premier".
And the logo appeared, too, all sharp edges, complete blue-and-white colorways. A step-ladder motif is there to reinforce the promotion-relegation system, the league claimed. In 2028: it is coming.
Basically, then, this is where it all feels real. It's also something of a point of no return. USL is doing this thing. The brand is here to prove it.
"I am as bullish as I've ever been on it," Dan Rutstein, President of Orange County SC, told GOAL. "It feels incredibly real, and with Ted Lasso and Wrexham, just the number of people in this country who understand promotion-relegation as a concept, and you speak to sponsors, and they're excited about promotion-relegation, and you know the fact that there could be games of jeopardy and games of consequence that run a lot longer into the season."