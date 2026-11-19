Even before the ink was dry on Mauricio Pochettino's contract, the ink of the tabloids began linking Manchester United with some of his soon-to-be-former players. The U.S. Men's National Team have some players who could help Manchester United, and almost immediately, the media began to put that together, discussing which players Pochettino could and should target.

America's top players were asked all about it in the days leading up to Pochettino's exit. Pochettino, too, was asked if he thinks any of his USMNT regulars could follow him to Old Trafford anytime soon.

"All the good players always have a dream to reach the last level," he said, "and I think United is one of the teams that is in the last level. It's a dream for many of the players but now I think they need to be focused...I know them really well now, for more than two years. I think they are all players with unbelievable talent.

"Of course, in the future, when that happens, we are going to pay attention in case we make some decisions, and we'll pay attention to players that we know really well."

So, with the rumors swirling, which American players could help Pochettino's Manchester United? GOAL takes a look.