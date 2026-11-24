It all started at a bar in Florida in 2008.

Emma Hayes had just been hired to lead the Chicago Red Stars in Women’s Professional Soccer (WPS). Denise Reddy was coaching in the W-League. Both were in Florida for a combine, watching players and weighing up potential recruits.

After a long day, they met for drinks. It didn’t take long for Hayes to make a pitch of her own.

“Two days later I was her assistant,” Reddy told GOAL.

Nearly two decades later, they are still making plans together.

Their careers have taken different turns, but they have kept finding their way back to one another: first in Chicago, then for four years at Chelsea, and now with the U.S. Women’s National Team. With the 2027 World Cup approaching, they have another trophy to chase.

“We’re the best of friends; I think there’s a mutual respect,” Hayes told GOAL.

The affection is obvious. So are the differences. And as the two explained in exclusive interviews with GOAL, learning to work with those differences has been as important as anything drawn up on a tactics board.