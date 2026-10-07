The Shortlist: Why Man Utd and more should be targeting Paris Brunner as Monaco sharpshooter catches eye of Germany boss Jurgen Klopp

Paris Brunner started on the path to stardom at just 14 years old when he joined the academy ranks at Borussia Dortmund in 2020. Over the next four years, he scored a staggering 56 goals in 74 appearances across the club's various youth levels, and also made his mark on the international stage.

Germany stormed to glory at the Under-17 European Championship in the summer of 2023, and Brunner landed a share of the Golden Boot with four goals while also scooping the Player of the Tournament award. That winter, Brunner was the hero again as Germany lifted the U17 World Cup in Indonesia, scoring five goals, including one in their final victory over France, and was rewarded with the Golden Ball.

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic describer Brunner as "an extraordinarily talented player" and the club made an effort to tie him to a professional contract. However, a full agreement was never reached, and to avoid losing him on a free, the German giants sold Brunner to Monaco for €4 million in August 2024.

It was a bold move to swap his comfort zone for a new country at just 18 years of age, but Brunner never had any doubts. "Monaco showed me a clear, sporting path, how they want to plan with me and develop me," Brunner said to Sport BILD. "This appreciation and clarity immediately convinced and impressed me. I had the feeling that they really wanted me."

Fast-forward to present day, and the German striker is beginning to reward Monaco for placing their trust in him. Brunner is quickly becoming one of the most feared strikers in Ligue 1, attracting the attention of new senior national team boss Jurgen Klopp in the process, and it may not be long before he also emerges on the radar of Europe's elite clubs.