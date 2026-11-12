The Rondo, Mauricio Pochettino edition: Can he turn Man Utd around? Has his USMNT tenure been a success? Who could replace him?

Tom Hindle: No, because it's not the right spot for anyone. Nobody can truly change this club until there are serious structural changes made. There is every single chance that this ends in abject failure, with Pochettino's reputation a little bit tarnished.

HOWEVER, has there ever been a more Man United manager for this current iteration of the club? Pochettino can coach the young lads. He can also play politics a little bit. He is friendly but not naive, charming but steely. So, no, this likely won't end well. But Pochettino has shown, time and time again, that he loves a challenge. This is the ultimate one.

Alex Labidou: This is a tough one. Manchester United have been in varying states of disarray for over a decade now, despite the occasional success. This is a club that spends massive sums without sustaining a coherent football strategy. Given all that chaos, the sensible answer would be no.

Yet Pochettino is intriguing. His mastery of LinkedIn speak would certainly come in handy at a club forever asking people to believe in the next project. And his track record of developing young players gives him something substantial to sell.

One of United’s biggest problems is turning academy promise into sustained first-team success. Some of that comes down to how those players are managed - Kobbie Mainoo, anyone? If there is talent in the system waiting for an opportunity, Pochettino would be a compelling choice to develop it.

Ryan Tolmich: It's clearly the club he's wanted for quite some time. His admiration for Sir Alex Ferguson is well-known, and his desire to go back to England is, too. In that sense, he got what he wanted. Whether that's how this ends, though, is anyone's guess. He's walking into a broken and beaten-down club and, realistically, that may be the best time to walk in. It could also be another trap for another manager unable to fix something that is now far too broken.