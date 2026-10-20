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GFX Liverpool 2005 UCL Legacy 1-1GOAL

The legend of Istanbul: How Liverpool pulled off the greatest comeback in football history to win the Champions League final

The 2005 final is remembered as one of the most memorable in the competition’s history

Peter McVitie

  • As the AC Milan and Liverpool players walked off the field at half-time, they thought the game was as good as finished.


    The Italian side had just produced a 45-minute display of such scintillating and efficient football that left the watching world convinced that the Champions League trophy was theirs.


    It was 3-0 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on May 25, 2005, and the likes of Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and Xabi Alonso looked hopeless as they headed to the dressing room amid the wild celebrations of the Milan fans.

    "We were all deflated at half-time," Carragher said 10 years later.

    Yet, after a chaotic team talk and a reshuffle from coach Rafael Benitez, the players returned to the pitch greeted not by the noise of elated, gloating AC Milan fans, but an uplifting rendition of ‘You'll Never Walk Alone’ by the tens of thousands of Liverpool faithful.

    This is the story of how that defiant chant in the face of defeat helped trigger perhaps the greatest comeback in football history.


  • First-half brutality

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    AFP

    The Rossoneri were well ahead a the break and looked destined to claim the European crown

    Not only had Carlo Ancelotti managed to keep the core of his 2003 Champions League-winning side together, but if anything, he had made them better. The AC Milan of 2005 was full of modern legends. With a formidable back four consisting of Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Jaap Stam and captain Paolo Maldini. In midfield, Andrea Pirlo pulled the strings from deep, while the dogged nature of Gennaro Gattuso and Clarence Seedorf’s graceful technique provided balance. Ahead of them was the marvellous playmaker Kaka and a front two of Argentine hitman Hernan Crespo and Ukrainian phenomenon Andriy Shevchenko. There were only four changes to the starting XI that beat Juventus in the European final two years prior, and three of those absentees - Rui Costa, Alessandro Costacurta and Kakha Kaladze - were on the bench.

    The serial winners radiated confidence, with Ancelotti saying ahead of the Istanbul final: "Our experience, courage and composure will be decisive. AC Milan have players who are used to pressure, and that can be crucial in a final like this."

    Liverpool, by contrast, were in rough shape and just finished fifth in the Premier League. Relying on tactical discipline and the sheer willpower of the likes of Gerrard, Carragher, Alonso and John Arne Riise, they scraped through the group stage, outclassed Bayer Leverkusen in the last-16 and earned narrow wins against Juventus and Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea.

    In Istanbul, Benitez set his team up to be compact in midfield, with Alonso sitting deep to protect the back line and Gerrard attempting to keep Kaka quiet while offering support to Harry Kewell and Milan Baros.

    Within a minute, their plans had to be torn up as Pirlo’s dangerous free-kick found an unmarked Maldini whose volley sent it bouncing past goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek. Not only was it the fastest goal in a Champions League final, aged 36 years and 333 days the legendary defender became the oldest player to score in one.

    Liverpool’s immediate search for an equaliser forced them to surrender more space at the back and Milan’s narrow attack was eager to exploit it. Pirlo dictated the tempo without pressure, while Kaka began slipping practically unnoticed between Liverpool’s midfield and defence.

    Midway through the half, the Brazilian came charging through Liverpool territory as the defenders backed off of him. He picked the perfect moment to knock it to Shevchenko, whose excellent finish rolled across Dudek and into the bottom corner, but the flag went up.

    It was only a temporary reprieve for the English side. In the 39th minute, shortly after a Liverpool penalty claim was dismissed, Kaka came running through again and chipped the ball into Shevchenko’s path. The Ukrainian knocked it across for Crespo to tap in.

    Five minutes later, Kaka did it again, dancing past Gerrard’s challenge as he received the ball and playing a perfect pass from his own half that Crespo flicked beyond Dudek. It was 3-0.

    "You've been preparing for weeks. You have a game plan and then your game plan is sort of rattled,” Gerrard said in a conversation with Cafu in 2023. “We gave the ball away. I had to hold my hands up – I wasn't good in the first half. This is when you think the dream is over? But, as the captain of the team, you have to have the right body language, remember to keep the belief and just get in at half-time. Keep the damage at three."

    As the whistle blew for half-time, Liverpool walked off the pitch looking destroyed, their supporters stunned, while Milan strolled toward the tunnel with the air of crowned champions.

  • The mythical and the magical

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    After a chaotic half-time team talk, Rafa Benitez sent his men out with a motivational message

    In the years after the final, a myth began to build about the half-time antics of the AC Milan squad. It was claimed that they could be heard partying in the dressing room, popping champagne and singing in the tunnel, sure that the trophy had already been secured.

    It’s a romantic image: the plucky, valiant Liverpool rising from the dead and delivering retribution to the smug and arrogant team who were celebrating before they'd made it over the finish line. However, the Rossoneri stars have denied the accusations, insisting their focus was on getting the job done.

    "Nothing of what has been written actually happened," Maldini clarified. "It is not true that we celebrated in the interval. On the contrary, we fought. We were arguing about stupid things, like a wrong pass.

    "Then Ancelotti shouted: 'Shut up all of you for five minutes!' We were silent and then we spoke calmly. The Champions League final creates many tensions. And football is the most unpredictable of sports."

    Crespo backed up his captain's account, saying: "Nobody celebrated in the changing room, those stories are made up. In that Milan side we had players like Alessandro Nesta, Maldini, Andrea Pirlo, Gennaro Gattuso, Clarence Seedorf, Andriy Shevchenko among others: do you think they would celebrate after 45 minutes? Quite the opposite, there were some who were discussing how we should have been playing better, despite the fact we were beating Liverpool 3-0."

    Meanwhile, Benitez was facing a crisis. Not only were Liverpool being annihilated on the pitch, but the manager was also struggling to communicate with his players under worsening conditions.

    "I was preparing what I was going to say at half time with the team 2-0 down," the Spaniard said years later to Liverpool Echo. "And my English was not the best… We then conceded the third goal. The message to the players had to be the same, I needed to give them confidence, to make them believe."

    Centre-back Carragher added: "I'm not sure it was a talk. I'm not sure Rafa's English was good enough for a 15-minute talk at that time."

    Captain Gerrard wanted to intervene. "There was a lot of commotion over an injury and the change that we needed to make, but it was very important to respect Rafa – that was his stage, and obviously let him have the first go. But I was itching to get a few things off my chest," he said in 2023. "There’s a part in [you] that is saying it’s over.

    "But there’s also a part where you think: ‘Let’s reset, let’s try to get an early goal, let’s try to give the fans something – a bit of pride, a bit of belief – and let’s not make it embarrassing.’ Because on the first-half showing we could have been five or six down at half-time for sure."

    Then came a substitution mix-up. Benitez decided a change was needed to contain Milan down the middle, so he told left-back Djimi Traore that he was coming off.

    As Traore stripped off his kit and walked into the showers, physio Dave Galley pulled the coach aside to inform him right-back Steve Finnan had sustained a thigh injury and wouldn't last another 20 minutes. Having already used one substitution midway through the first half by replacing the injured Kewell with Vladimir Smicer, Benitez knew he couldn't afford to burn his final change on an injured player later in the match.

    Benitez reverted to another plan. Traore was dragged out of the showers and told to get ready to play the second half, while Didi Hamann replaced Finnan.

    Liverpool switched to a back three, pushing Riise into a wing-back role and using Hamann to shield the defence.

    "That switch put us in a very difficult situation," Crespo remembered. "And then something that only destiny can control happened."

    Benitez finished his talk and sent the players out with the reminder that one goal could change the fate of the game.

    Walking out to the hair-raising chorus of the club’s famous anthem, the stage was set for a historic evening.

    “We were out on the pitch and another magic moment starts because we were losing 3-0 and the Liverpool supporters started singing You'll Never Walk Alone," Dudek told Liverpool Echo. "It was something amazing. Stevie [Gerrard] got everyone to the centre circle and he said: 'Are you hearing this? You remember this! We have to give them something back. They came so many miles to this place, come on.'"

  • Six minutes of madness

    Liverpool AC Milan 2005

    Liverpool turned the match around with a flurry of goals in a short space of time

    "How it happened I don't know, but the fact remains that when the impossible becomes reality, somebody's f*cked up – in this case, the entire team. A mass suicide where we all joined hands and jumped off the Bosphorus Bridge," is how Pirlo recounted that night in his autobiography ‘I Think Therefore I Play’.

    It wasn’t down to Italian arrogance, nor was it down to the Liverpool fans’ tremendous display of solidarity with their seemingly fallen heroes. It wasn't just Benitez’s improvised switch, Gerrard’s militant leadership, or Dudek’s last-gasp heroics. It was a combination of all these factors and more that made that night as incomprehensible as the meaning of life.

    "It was a surreal evening and a surreal game of football and still now it is difficult to describe what happened that night," Gerrard later said.

    The captain was unleashed thanks to Hamann’s presence, which suffocated Kaka’s creativity and let Gerrard focus on finding space off the ball and threatening Milan once he was in possession.

    It was he who kickstarted the six-minute burst that changed the game.

    In the 54th minute, Riise floated the ball from the left wing into the heart of the box and Gerrard rose unmarked, twisting his body to loop a brilliant header past Dida and into the far corner.

    Instead of celebrating, Gerrard sprinted straight back to the centre circle, turning to the crowd and pumping his arms up and down. The fans got the message, and so did his team-mates.

    "Once Gerrard scored with the header, you could see the change in the faces of the players," Riise told Liverpool’s website years later. "We all seemed to get extra energy and the fans were lifted as well. We knew we had a chance. We just had to keep going."

    Two minutes later, Hamann squared to Smicer 25 yards out. The Czech, making his final appearance for Liverpool, unleashed a missile aimed straight for the bottom corner. Dida got low enough to touch it but couldn’t send it wide. 

    Ancelotti’s men were flabbergasted. Unable to stem the red tide, they watched in panic as Gerrard drove into the penalty box, drawing a desperate foul from Gattuso.

    "The body language of the team and their performance changed,” Gerrard recalle. “We were super confident now. We're having more possession. You can see we're pushing forward and pushing forward. I remember Carra playing the forward pass. I ran and I felt a little bit of contact, and I just went down: penalty. 

    “Then, it's all in Xabi Alonso's hands. It's all in Xabi's hands.”

    Faced with unimaginable pressure, Alonso stepped up. His low penalty was stopped by Dida, but the Spaniard reacted quickest, smashing the rebound into the roof of the net. It was the 60th minute.

    The three goals had come so rapidly that substituted star Finnan still hadn’t returned to the bench. "I was still in the changing rooms," he said a decade later. "I knew it was us that was scoring because of the amount of noise that was being made. It happened so quickly and I just didn't have time to get out there."

  • The glorious end

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    Dudek's incredible saves prevented Milan from securing a last-gasp winner in Turkey

    The battle wasn’t over. Milan slowly began to wrestle back control, coming agonisingly close to retaking the lead in the 70th minute, but Traore - the man who was on his way to the showers at the break - made a heroic goal-line clearance to deny Shevchenko. Then, Carragher perfectly timed his challenge to keep out Kaka’s effort.

    When the whistle blew after 90 minutes, both sets of players looked completely drained. They still had another 30 to play.

    Ancelotti introduced fresh legs in Brazilian winger Serginho to target Liverpool's exhausted flanks. With Smicer tiring out of position, Benitez made the surprise decision to shift Gerrard to right-back. The captain spent the final 30 minutes tracking back to help limit the Rossoneri, while Carragher repeatedly threw his body into desperate sliding challenges that left him lying in exhaustion. 

    Then came the moment in the 117th minute that defied belief. Serginho whipped a cross into the box, and Shevchenko met it with a thunderous header. Dudek parried the effort directly back to the Ukrainian striker, who was standing just three yards out. Shevchenko smashed the rebound from point-blank, but Dudek threw up a reflex hand to send the ball over the bar.

    Sitting on the bench, Crespo was dumbfounded, saying years later: "I believe that Jerzy still to this day has no idea how he stopped that shot. How Shevchenko did not score that goal is surreal."

    Dudek’s heroics sent the game to penalties, but he wasn’t done yet. With the goalkeeper swinging his arms around and dancing across the line, Serginho blazed Milan's first spot kick over the bar, the Polish goalkeeper kept out Pirlo’s effort on their second, and after Smicer buried Liverpool's fourth, Dudek stood face-to-face with Shevchenko once more.

    The striker chipped a weak effort down the middle, Dudek dived but a trailing arm kept it out, and Liverpool were crowned champions of Europe.

    The contrast inside the Ataturk Stadium after the final whistle could not have been more extreme.

    The Milan players were in mourning by the time they returned to the dressing room. Crespo recalled the suffocating silence that fell over the squad: "Simple: it was like a funeral. They were very difficult moments, nobody was able to speak even when we returned to the hotel. Some team-mates were crying, others were embracing their wives or kids. Trust me, it was a very difficult night."

    For Liverpool, the victory elevated an imperfect squad into immortal heroes, a night their captain could never truly put into words."Still till this day, the hairs on my neck stand up," Gerrard said. "By a country mile it was the best night of my career. It was a surreal evening and a surreal game of football and still now it is difficult to describe what happened that night."

    Two decades on, the Miracle of Istanbul remains suspended in European football lore - an eternal triumph for one club, and an unhealed phantom for the other. Pirlo captured it viscerally in his 2013 book: "The famous strait proved narrow in the extreme. So narrow, in fact, that if the whole Istanbul experience was a suppository, it could find no escape once inside us.

    "Every now and then, I feel it move, letting me know it's still there, asserting its presence. It calls me by name and it's a pain in the arse in the truest sense of the term." 