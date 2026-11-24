If you don't understand the allure of anime, Bryan Reynolds is ready to convince you. He's got tips and tricks. He's got collections, and he's also got tattoos.

On his neck, he has a tattoo of Itachi Uchiha's eyes, paying homage to the iconic Naruto character. He has more quotes permanently inked on his leg. Back home, he has a whole wall full of Funko Pops, including plenty of anime-related pieces. If he's bored, he'll just head to the store to see if there's anything new, any characters that he's connected with that he can add to his collection.

My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, Death Note, Black Clover, Cyberpunk - Reynolds has places for others to start their own experience, but some come with a massive, massive caveat.

“Naruto was the first one I watched, so that really hits home," he tells GOAL while looking out on the pitch of U.S. Soccer's National Training Center. "It’s tough to get into, though, because you know that you’ve got 800-900 episodes. It’s also like that with One Piece. It’s a journey.”

Reynolds, in many ways, is equipped to talk about journeys. And, while he can discuss the ones lived by My Hero Academia's Deku or Cyberpunk's David Martinez, he's also eager to discuss his own. It has been misinterpreted and misconstrued over the years, but it has him back where he wants to be: with the U.S. Men's National Team, representing his country and, most importantly, enjoying life again.

The full back's story has been a winding one. At 19, he was American soccer's next top prospect. At 20, he was something of a reject at Roma, enduring racist abuse and questions about whether he was any good at all. At age 22, his Olympic dreams were dashed by his then-club team, Westerlo. All the while, he was left in the proverbial wilderness as American soccer, by and large, forgot about him. Just a few short years after being anointed as a special talent, Reynolds was grinding through loans in Belgium trying to figure out who he was and, more importantly, who he could be.

He's 25 now, and he does have something of an answer: he can be a lot of things. He can be a top-level full back for his new club, Rennes, who have given him his long-awaited second chance at European elite. He can be a breadwinner just like he has been since he was 15, and he can continue to change the lives of his family forever. He can be an anime watcher, a Funko collector, and the most malleable Arc Raiders player out there. More than anything, though, he can be persistent in whatever he needs to be, because that's what he's learned to be.

"When you're young, and you start to get hyped up a little bit," he says, "you feel like you're on top of the world. You start to look at everything, and you can kind of be like, 'Oh, this is crazy'. And, yes, that was a nice feeling, but for me now I understand there are two sides of it.

"When I was 19, I'd see like, 'Bryan Reynolds is going to Juventus' or 'Bryan Reynolds is going to Roma', yeah. For me, I see it as I have a job to do. Now I'm older, I'm 25 now, and I've experienced a lot so far. My mentality's changed, and I just think that's like the biggest difference."