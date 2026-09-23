Inside Mauricio Pochettino's plan for the USMNT's next generation and how this camp's teenage call-ups fit into the road to the Olympics and 2030 World Cup

FAYETVILLE, Ga. -- An interesting dynamic has already emerged in the first few days of U.S. Men's National Team camp: Some players are now teammates with their childhood heroes. They haven't shied away from talking about it, either. Those conversations have led to a few awkward moments, but most have ended with a laugh and an arm around the shoulder.

This USMNT camp features 13 newcomers, including eight teenagers - the youngest just 16. For some, players they've spent years watching from afar are suddenly alongside them on the training field.

Neil Pierre says he idolized this summer's World Cup stars. Current New York Red Bulls players Adri Mehmeti and Julian Hall grew up wanting to be former club star Tyler Adams. Justin Ellis said that Gio Reyna has been his favorite national team player "for years", and that revelation was jarring for many, including Reyna himself, considering the USMNT "veteran" is just 23 years old.

"Yeah, it does make you feel a little bit old," Reyna said with a laugh, "but it's nice to have a lot of them here."

In some ways, this camp is a changing of the guard, one that puts the veteran core on notice that there is a new generation on the rise. In other ways, it's simply an expansion of the player pool as it naturally turns over to start a new cycle with different competitions and goals.

It's all deliberate, though. There is a reason that Mauricio Pochettino picked this camp to call this particular roster. The timing of the calendar, the performance of young stars, the pathway and tournaments ahead - it simply all added up as the right time for a youth movement that is both here to stay and will dissipate in the coming weeks when competitive fixtures in the Nations League start.

Now, though, there is a unique camp to navigate, one that Pochettino hopes can then splinter off and generate success at multiple levels in the years to come.

"No, the players belong to some group or to one team; they belong to the federation, and that is the most important," Pochettino said. "I think we are creating that and we need to apply all the vision, and I think that is the way that we want to go in the future."